Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Announces New Gant House Brochure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau is announcing a new brochure to highlight the virtues of the homestead of one of Zanesville’s pioneers, Nelson T. Gant.

“We are very pleased for the first time to have this beautiful marketing piece to promote the Gant House. Again we are promoting the Gant House to our local community to let our community know that we have this treasure here on the National Road,” says Kelly Ashby, Executive Director of the Convenion & Visitor’s Bureau.

The Gant Homestead Museum is open each month on the second and fourth Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or by appointment.

“At the Gant homestead, again, it’s located on the National Road. It was the popular way to travel. That was a destination for him. He was in Virginia; settled here in Zanesville. His bride was brought here to Zanesville as well. They had twelve children together. They put those children through college and that was quite a feat in those days as well,” Ashby adds.

