7th Annual fly-in, drive-in, and car show this weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This weekend is your chance to enjoy vintage aircrafts, meet with friends, and have some fun.

The 7th annual Fly-in, Drive-in, and Car show is taking place this Saturday at the Zanesville Municipal Airport. Activities include breakfast and lunch, a judged car show, and in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a chance to ride a C-47 plane. Rides will be given Friday through Sunday for $95 per person.

“This type of airplane was used in D-Day to drop its troops in Normandy. So this is the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and this is the type of airplane that was used there. And this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone to see this,” said EAA Chapter 22 Vice President, Tony Morozowsky.

The event is put on by the EAA Vintage Chapter 22 organization giving everyone of all ages the chance to learn more about history and vintage planes.

“The favorite part of the show is seeing everyone that comes here especially the kids that still look up to the sky and see an airplane flying over. In this day and age with the cell phones and the computers and stuff, little kids still enjoy hearing and seeing an airplane,” said Morozowsky.

Admission is $1, kids 12 and under are free. The money raised is used towards planning next year’s show.