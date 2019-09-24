TUESDAY 9/24:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Comfortable. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 81

DISCUSSION:

Dry weather returns for Tuesday, along with cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will translate to partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Dry weather will continue for Wednesday with warmer temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Rain showers look to be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday as another cold front passes through the area. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the mid 70s.

Warm temperatures return for Friday and the weekend, along with slight rain chances. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 80s for Friday and next weekend

Have a great Tuesday!

