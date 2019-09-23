Stand-Off Ends without Incident

A three hour stand-off in Coshocton County ends without incident.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Sunday, September 22, they received a call from a distraught male on Commons Drive.

The male said he was having family issues and had barricaded himself in his apartment with a loaded shotgun.

Deputies made contact with the subject, who made threats of suicide and suicide by cop. Deputies attempted to get him to come out, but he refused.

Due to the nature of the threats the Special Response Team was called in and brought the stand-off to a safe end.