Roadwork to Begin on Maple Ave.

Local News Stories
ZANESVILLE,Ohio-– A portion of Maple Avenue in Zanesville will be restricted to one lane this week.

Beginning Monday, September 23, through Friday, September 27, the Street Division will be milling and patching Maple Avenue.

Northbound and southbound directions will be restricted to one lane from Harding Road to Brandywine Boulevard.

Work will run daily from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the work areas and use an alternate route if possible.

