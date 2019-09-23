Newark Police Warn of Counterfeit Money Scam

NEWARK, Ohio — Police in Newark are asking local businesses and anyone selling anything on social media to be alert for counterfeit money circulating around.

Investigators say the counterfeit cash is called “prop money” and can be purchased on the internet. Police say the money contains Chinese writing and black dotted lines in the corners. Investigators say crooks sometimes use white-out or bleach to make the Chinese characters look less obvious.

Police say anyone who has encountered the scams should contact them immediately.