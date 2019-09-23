Muskingum County EMA updates with Co. Commission on I-70 project

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency discussed the I-70 construction efforts with County Commission Monday morning.

EMA Executive Director Jeff Jadwin said that the EMA has concerns regarding response time while traffic is impacted during the reconstruction. He said they understand the need for the ODOT plan, but it is important to have everyone on the same page on how to get around construction while it is happening.

“Our concern is the getting across town for the first responders. When you gridlock Downtown with an accident or anything on the interstate now or construction, when you’re talking about doing that for 4 or 5 years that’s a big concern. How are we going to get across town to get to the hospital, get to structure fires, get to accidents, whatever is taking place,” said Jadwin.

Jadwin said EMA has discussed with ODOT about putting traffic lights at the Adamsville and Airport Road exits. ODOT in response said they would consider the idea. Jadwin also said driving routines will need to be adjusted for motorists in the area.

“It’s just a matter of people getting used to leaving earlier than they did before. And we’ll see after a lot more meetings between now and when the project starts we’ll see what they decide to do,” he said.

The project is estimated to begin Spring of 2021 with a completion date of December of 2025.