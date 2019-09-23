Miguel Rojas guaranteed $10.25M in 2-year deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Shortstop Miguel Rojas is guaranteed $10.25 million in his two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, a deal that could be worth $15.25 million over three seasons.

Rojas’ deal, announced Friday, includes salaries of $4.75 million for next year and $5 million for 2021.

Miami has a $5.5 million team option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he has 500 or more plate appearances in 2021 and it is determined he will be healthy for spring training in 2022.

The 30-year-old Rojas would have been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2020 season.

He is hitting .283 with five homers and 45 RBIs this year and has a salary of $3.15 million.

