Man pleads guilty in deputy’s slaying; gets life sentence

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio deputy has pleaded guilty to an aggravated murder charge and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Authorities say 24-year-old Wade Edward Winn shot through a wall at Clermont County sheriff’s deputies, killing Deputy Bill Brewer and wounding another officer in the Feb. 2 standoff at an apartment in the county east of Cincinnati. Prosecutors said Winn ambushed them after pretending to kill himself.

Winn also pleaded guilty Monday in Batavia to six attempted aggravated murder charges for injuring the one officer and firing at five other deputies and was sentenced to 115 additional years.

Winn’s attorney said Winn had consumed cocaine and LSD and has bipolar disorder. He could have faced a potential death penalty if convicted at trial.