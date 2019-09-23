Louisville forward Williams out 6-8 weeks with broken foot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says forward Malik Williams will miss six to eight weeks with a broken right foot, leaving the Cardinals without their third-leading returning rebounder for the early part of the season.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound junior had a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal on Monday after injuring the foot in practice on Friday. Williams’ injury comes just over two months after freshman guard David Johnson had surgery on his left shoulder that will keep him out four to six months.

One of three Louisville captains, Williams averaged 7.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Those averages include 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the final five contests. Williams also blocked 41 shots to rank 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

