Florida State loses LB for season, QB Blackman day-to-day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State coach Willie Taggart says starting linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is out for the season with a leg injury.

The coach also said Monday that Seminoles quarterback James Blackman and left tackle Jauan Williams are also day-to-day as they recover from injuries.

Lars-Woodbey, a sophomore who has played inside and outside linebacker, was injured in the second half of Saturday’s 35-24 win over Louisville. He had 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and .5 sacks in four games.

Blackman is 86 of 124 (69.4 for 970 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 2019. The redshirt sophomore was injured on Florida State’s first drive of the third quarter and was later seen on the sideline icing his left knee.

Florida State plays host to North Carolina State on Saturday.

