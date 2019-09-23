BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv 1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1 2. Alabama (6) 4-0 1485 2 3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1400 3 4. LSU 4-0 1344 4 5. Ohio St. 4-0 1288 6 6. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5 7. Auburn 4-0 1169 8 8. Wisconsin 3-0 1071 13 9. Florida 4-0 1022 9 10. Notre Dame 2-1 989 7 11. Texas 3-1 968 12 12. Penn St. 3-0 848 13 13. Oregon 3-1 839 16 14. Iowa 3-0 714 18 15. California 4-0 547 23 16. Boise St. 4-0 524 20 17. Washington 3-1 498 22 18. Virginia 4-0 430 21 19. Utah 3-1 426 10 20. Michigan 2-1 287 11 21. Southern Cal 3-1 257 NR 22. UCF 3-1 252 15 23. Texas A&M 2-2 233 17 24. Kansas St. 3-0 230 NR 25. Michigan St. 3-1 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.