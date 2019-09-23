BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Clemson (55)
|4-0
|1543
|1
|2. Alabama (6)
|4-0
|1485
|2
|3. Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1400
|3
|4. LSU
|4-0
|1344
|4
|5. Ohio St.
|4-0
|1288
|6
|6. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1283
|5
|7. Auburn
|4-0
|1169
|8
|8. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1071
|13
|9. Florida
|4-0
|1022
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|2-1
|989
|7
|11. Texas
|3-1
|968
|12
|12. Penn St.
|3-0
|848
|13
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|839
|16
|14. Iowa
|3-0
|714
|18
|15. California
|4-0
|547
|23
|16. Boise St.
|4-0
|524
|20
|17. Washington
|3-1
|498
|22
|18. Virginia
|4-0
|430
|21
|19. Utah
|3-1
|426
|10
|20. Michigan
|2-1
|287
|11
|21. Southern Cal
|3-1
|257
|NR
|22. UCF
|3-1
|252
|15
|23. Texas A&M
|2-2
|233
|17
|24. Kansas St.
|3-0
|230
|NR
|25. Michigan St.
|3-1
|104
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.
