Atlanta star Josef Martinez expected to miss at least 1 game

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his right knee and ankle, a better-than-expected diagnosis that sets up the dynamic striker to be available for the MLS playoffs.

The team feared Martinez was seriously injured over the weekend in a 3-1 victory over San Jose. But coach Frank de Boer said after a training session Monday that nothing was broken and there was no ligament damage.

Still, Martinez is likely to miss Wednesday’s game at New York City FC, a showdown at Yankee Stadium between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Martinez is one of the league’s biggest stars, setting a record with 31 goals last season and winning MVP honors while leading United to the MLS Cup championship.

He has 26 goals this year, ranking third in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports