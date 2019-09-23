AP sources: UEFA looks to add top-tier Nations League teams

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — People familiar with the changes tell The Associated Press that UEFA is looking to expand the Nations League’s top tier, which would save Germany and Croatia from relegation after last-place finishes in their groups last season.

The people say the original format of 12 countries playing in three-team League A groups could become 16 teams in traditional groups of four.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because details are confidential before the UEFA executive committee meets Tuesday.

The plan was first reported by German agency DPA. Changes to the format have been requested by UEFA member federations who want six competitive Nations League games instead of four, and avoid playing friendly games that are less popular, the officials say.

