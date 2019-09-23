MONDAY 9/23:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Muggy. Breezy. High 77

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Much Cool. Low 50

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 75

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will bring scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to SE Ohio as we begin the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with breezy conditions, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

We will dry out during the overnight, and cool down, with lows in the lower 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday with seasonal temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid 70s for Tuesday Afternoon.

Rain chances arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak cold front moves through the region.

Another warm up in store as we end the work week into the weekend as highs climb into the low to mid 80s Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will return this weekend as well.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com