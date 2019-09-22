Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 34, Romeoville 6
Brooks Academy 26, North Lawndale 18
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 25, Schurz 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 20, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 16
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 24, Dyett 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48, DuSable 12
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 18, Foreman 14
Chicago Vocational 22, Mather 20
Danville 46, Champaign Centennial 0
Dunbar 32, Chicago (Carver Military) 24
East St. Louis 53, Belleville West 0
Fisher 63, Madison 38
Granite City 76, Carnahan, Mo. 0
Harlan 14, Chicago Ag Science 0
Hope Academy 7, Bishop Diego, Calif. 6
Johnston City 48, Vienna-Goreville 0
Kenwood 47, Steinmetz 0
Leo 20, DePaul College Prep 18
Lowpoint-Washburn 34, Bunker Hill 26
North Chicago 27, Round Lake 6
Northern Elite, Wis. 35, South Beloit 21
O’Fallon 28, Belleville East 27, OT
Orr 34, Chicago (Goode) 16
Ottawa Marquette 49, Walther Christian Academy 8
Polo 56, Westminster Christian 0
Reavis 23, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Ridgewood 36, Guerin 26
Sherrard 42, St. Bede 18
St. Francis 40, Wheaton Academy 0
Taft 14, Curie 12
Whitney Young 24, Amundsen 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/