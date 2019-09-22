Patrol: Car strikes police cruiser, injuring officer

BRATENAHL, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a car has struck an Ohio police officer’s cruiser, injuring the officer who was assisting at the scene of a disabled bus.

The patrol’s Cleveland post said the Bratenahl officer was inside his cruiser with the emergency lights flashing when a car struck the back of the police vehicle on Interstate 90 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Cleveland suburb.

Troopers say the car’s driver, 61-year-old Vernon Wright, was arrested on charges including operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension. Cleveland Municipal Court records don’t show an attorney for the Cleveland man.

The patrol’s statement says the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. Troopers say Wright had no apparent injuries.