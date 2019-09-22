AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .335; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Brantley, Houston, .315; Moncada, Chicago, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Devers, Boston, .307; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; Gurriel, Houston, .304; Altuve, Houston, .300; Cruz, Minnesota, .300.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 132; Devers, Boston, 121; Semien, Oakland, 119; Bregman, Houston, 116; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; C.Santana, Cleveland, 107; LeMahieu, New York, 106; Villar, Baltimore, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Polanco, Minnesota, 103.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 112; Soler, Kansas City, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 104; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; Martinez, Boston, 97; LeMahieu, New York, 97.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 197; LeMahieu, New York, 190; Devers, Boston, 189; Polanco, Minnesota, 182; Semien, Oakland, 181; Bogaerts, Boston, 180; Brantley, Houston, 175; J.Abreu, Chicago, 171; Betts, Boston, 170; Villar, Baltimore, 167.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Devers, Boston, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Semien, Oakland, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Polanco, Minnesota, 39.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Villar, Baltimore, 38; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-6.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.51; G.Cole, Houston, 2.61; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Minor, Texas, 3.52; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.53; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.71; Lynn, Texas, 3.77; Bauer, Cincinnati, 3.79.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 302; Verlander, Houston, 283; Bieber, Cleveland, 252; Morton, Tampa Bay, 231; Boyd, Detroit, 228; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Lynn, Texas, 224; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 199; Minor, Texas, 191.