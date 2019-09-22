How Ranked Teams Fared

|Division 7
|1. McComb (4-0) beat Arlington 39-29.
|2. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) lost to Archbold 36-35.
|3. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) beat Delphos St. John’s 24-0.
|4. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2-1) lost to Kirtland 31-0.
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3-1) beat Delaware Buckeye Valley 40-3.
|6. Lancaster Fisher Catholic (4-0) beat Sugar Grove Berne Union 43-0.
|7. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) lost to Can. Cent. Cath. 28-14.
|8. Leipsic (4-0) beat Pandora-Gilboa 28-22.
|9. Ft. Loramie (3-1) beat Covington 19-14.
|10. Edgerton (4-0) beat St Joseph Central Catholic 42-0.
|Division 6
|1. Coldwater (4-0) beat Minster 38-20.
|2. Anna (4-0) beat St. Henry 48-7.
|3. Liberty Center (4-0) beat Delta 55-20.
|4. Mogadore (3-1) lost to Lima Cent. Cath. 27-21.
|5. Minster (3-1) lost to Coldwater 38-20.
|6. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) beat Lowellville 49-0.
|7. Archbold (4-0) beat Hamler Patrick Henry 36-35.
|8. Glouster Trimble (4-0) beat Crown City S. Gallia 45-0.
|9. Attica Seneca East (4-0) beat Bucyrus 40-16.
|10. Mechanicsburg (4-0) beat Cedarville 51-7.
|Division 5
|1. Kirtland (4-0) beat Cuyahoga Hts. 31-0.
|2. Ironton (3-1) lost to Ashland Blazer 16-10.
|3. Orrville (4-0) beat Navarre Fairless 46-14.
|4. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) beat Fostoria 55-20.
|5. Oak Harbor (4-0) beat Tol. Woodward 43-12.
|6. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) beat Fairfield Union 41-6.
|7. West Jefferson (4-0) beat S. Charleston SE 48-14.
|8. Marion Pleasant (3-1) lost to Marion Harding 38-35.
|9. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) beat Malvern 39-6.
|(tie) Cincinnati Madeira (4-0) beat Cin. Finneytown 42-6.
|Division 4
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (4-0) beat Reading 55-7.
|2. Perry (4-0) beat Ashtabula Edgewood 56-6.
|3. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) beat Utica 61-0.
|4. Girard (4-0) beat Cortland Lakeview 38-28.
|5. Wauseon (4-0) beat Bryan 14-7.
|6. St. Clairsville (4-0) beat Martins Ferry 41-26.
|7. Germantown Valley View (4-0) beat Day. Oakwood 42-0.
|8. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-1) lost to Hamilton Badin 31-7.
|9. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-0) beat Massillon Tuslaw 35-7.
|10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) beat Blanchester 38-3.
|Division 3
|1. Columbus Bishop Hartley (4-0) beat Day. Chaminade Julienne 47-26.
|2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) lost to Cols. DeSales 35-31.
|3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) beat Eastlake N. 45-7.
|4. Wapakoneta (4-0) beat Lima Shawnee 28-14.
|5. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) beat Urbana 49-14.
|6. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3-1) lost to Cols. Hartley 47-26.
|7. Granville (4-0) beat Johnstown-Monroe 14-0.
|8. Sandusky (4-0) beat Ashland 46-35.
|9. Columbus Bishop Watterson (4-0) beat Day. Carroll 34-21.
|10. Niles McKinley (4-0) beat Jefferson Area 34-0.
|Division 2
|1. Cincinnati La Salle (4-0) beat Day. Dunbar 37-7.
|(tie) Akron Hoban (3-1) beat West Toronto Prep, ON 49-13.
|3. Massillon Washington (4-0) beat Penn-Trafford 48-21.
|4. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4-0) beat Cin. Moeller 34-0.
|5. Toledo Central Catholic (4-0) beat Tol. St. John’s 31-26.
|6. Avon (4-0) beat Berea-Midpark 49-13.
|7. Cincinnati Turpin (4-0) beat Cin. West Clermont 40-7.
|8. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) beat Sylvania Northview 42-0.
|10. Canal Winchester (4-0) beat Westerville N. 24-7.
|Division 1
|1. Mentor (4-0) beat Elyria 73-0.
|2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (4-0) beat Indpls Cathedral, IN
|41-37.
|3. Pickerington Central (3-1) lost to Groveport-Madison 19-14.
|4. Cincinnati Elder (3-1) lost to Lakewood St. Edward 14-7.
|5. Dublin Coffman (4-0) beat Lewis Center Olentangy 38-16.
|6. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) beat Cin. Elder 14-7.
|7. Hilliard Davidson (3-1) lost to Powell Olentangy Liberty 22-10.
|8. Toledo Whitmer (4-0) beat Findlay 55-35.
|9. Cleveland St. Ignatius (2-2) lost to Dematha Catholic, MD 42-0.
|10. Euclid (4-0) beat Medina 43-35.
Please follow and like us: