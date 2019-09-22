AP Top 25: Wisconsin into top 10; Cal makes big move to 15

Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.

The top of the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank remained mostly unchanged, with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5.

Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.

Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M 28-20 and Wisconsin jumped five spots to No. 8 after defeating Michigan 35-14. Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing 23-17 at Georgia.

