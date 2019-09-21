Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brooks Academy 26, North Lawndale 18

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 20, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 16

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48, DuSable 12

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 18, Foreman 14

Chicago Vocational 22, Mather 20

Danville 46, Champaign Centennial 0

Fisher 63, Madison 38

Johnston City 48, Vienna-Goreville 0

Kenwood 47, Steinmetz 0

Leo 20, DePaul College Prep 18

Lowpoint-Washburn 34, Bunker Hill 26

Northern Elite, Wis. 35, South Beloit 21

O’Fallon 28, Belleville East 27, OT

Orr 34, Chicago (Goode) 16

Ottawa Marquette 49, Walther Christian Academy 8

Polo 56, Westminster Christian 0

Reavis 23, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Ridgewood 36, Guerin 26

Sherrard 42, St. Bede 18

St. Francis 40, Wheaton Academy 0

Taft 14, Curie 12

Whitney Young 24, Amundsen 8

