Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 20, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 16

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 18, Foreman 14

Danville 46, Champaign Centennial 0

Johnston City 48, Vienna-Goreville 0

Leo 20, DePaul College Prep 18

O’Fallon 28, Belleville East 27, OT

Orr 34, Chicago (Goode) 16

Ottawa Marquette 49, Walther Christian Academy 8

Polo 56, Westminster Christian 0

Reavis 23, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

Sherrard 42, St. Bede 18

St. Francis 40, Wheaton Academy 0

Whitney Young 24, Amundsen 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/