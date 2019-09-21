Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 20, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 16
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 18, Foreman 14
Danville 46, Champaign Centennial 0
Johnston City 48, Vienna-Goreville 0
Leo 20, DePaul College Prep 18
O’Fallon 28, Belleville East 27, OT
Orr 34, Chicago (Goode) 16
Ottawa Marquette 49, Walther Christian Academy 8
Polo 56, Westminster Christian 0
Reavis 23, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Sherrard 42, St. Bede 18
St. Francis 40, Wheaton Academy 0
Whitney Young 24, Amundsen 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: