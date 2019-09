PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 45, Akr. Firestone 0

Akr. Ellet 53, Akr. North 7

Cin. Taft 30, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22

Dematha, Md. 42, Cle. St. Ignatius 0

Hudson WRA 33, Youngs. Valley Christian 7

Hunting Valley University 48, Cle. Hay 9

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/