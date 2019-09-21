Miami barely gets past Central Michigan, 17-12

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Williams passed for 250 yards and a touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran for another score and Miami got past Central Michigan 17-12 on Saturday.

Brevin Jordan caught three passes for 70 yards for the Hurricanes (2-2), who went 85 yards relatively easily for a touchdown on their first drive and then managed a total of only 117 yards and seven points on their next nine possessions. K.J. Osborn had a touchdown catch in the third quarter for Miami.

Ryan Tice kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal for Central Michigan (2-2), in former Florida coach Jim McElwain’s return to the Sunshine State. His team was a 30-point underdog, and got within five on quarterback David Moore’s 1-yard rush with 3:21 left.

The Chippewas elected to kick the ball deep after that score and wound up getting the ball back — but on their own 5 with only 39 seconds left after a 59-yard punt by Louis Hedley. Al Blades Jr. sealed the win for Miami by intercepting a pass from Moore with six seconds left.

Moore finished 23 of 50 for 217 yards. Williams completed 17 of 24 passes for Miami.

It was a day filled with Miami mistakes, including allowing four sacks, committing 13 penalties, allowing a safety, dropping an interception and getting a punt blocked. And the mistakes kept piling up on Central Michigan’s touchdown drive — getting flagged for holding on what would have been a fourth-down stop near the goal line, then committing a personal foul, pass interference and offsides infractions before Moore finally got into the end zone.

The Hurricanes also managed only 51 rushing yards on 34 carries, yet still managed to extend their August-September home winning streak to 19 games.

Barely.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Michigan: The Chippewas are now 0-4 all-time in the state of Florida, getting outscored 185-41. The next time they’re scheduled to come to Florida is 2024 for a game at FIU. … Tice’s field goal was two yards shy of the CMU school record, that being a 57-yarder by Rade Davich against Ball State in 1975.

Miami: The Hurricanes had a rare 1st-and-1 from the Central Michigan 46 early in the third quarter, after a downfield holding penalty nullified much of a big gain on a screen pass. … Kicker Bubba Baxa made a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, after a 27-yard miss was wiped out by a penalty. Baxa had missed a kick from 30 yards or less in each of Miami’s first three games.

NO PICKS

Williams still hasn’t thrown for an interception in 119 throws. It’s the longest such career-opening stretch by any Miami quarterback.

BIG KICK

In addition to the big kick in the final minute, Hedley had a 57-yarder in the second quarter — Miami’s longest since Justin Vogel got into a 58-yarder against Duke on Nov. 24, 2016. Hedley then had a punt blocked later in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: Returns to Mid-American play at Western Michigan next Saturday.

Miami: Off next week, then returns to ACC play Oct. 5 at home against Virginia Tech.

