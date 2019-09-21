Licking County Crime Stoppers looking for info on woman’s death

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on an investigation regarding the body of a dead woman found in Heath, Ohio. Reports from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office said pedestrians found the body of 30 year old, Sydney Elaine Bryson of Columbus. She was found on December 3rd, 2018 near the 5400 block of Licking Trails Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

