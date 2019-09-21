Inter beats Milan 2-0 to keep perfect start in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan maintained its perfect start to the season as it beat city rival AC Milan 2-0 in an entertaining derby match in Serie A on Saturday.

Both teams had a goal ruled out in the first half and Inter hit the woodwork. The Nerazzurri broke the deadlock shortly after the interval with a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic.

Romelu Lukaku all but sealed the result in the 78th minute with his third goal in four Serie A matches.

It would have been worse for Milan had it not been for several impressive saves from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This was a fourth successive win for Inter in its first season under Antonio Conte. It was Milan’s second defeat of the fledgling campaign.

As part of the anti-racism initiative launched by Milan this week, the two teams emerged mixed together.

