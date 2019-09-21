PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Coventry 35, Norton 12

Akr. East 19, Dover 17

Akr. Hoban 49, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 13

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 56, Tol. Scott 24

Akr. Manchester 42, Loudonville 7

Alliance 28, Beloit W. Branch 10

Alliance Marlington 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Amherst Steele 32, N. Olmsted 14

Anna 48, St. Henry 7

Ansonia 48, Bradford 7

Arcadia 45, Vanlue 14

Arcanum 20, New Paris National Trail 17, OT

Archbold 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 35

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 16, Ironton 10, OT

Ashland Crestview 32, Ashland Mapleton 6

Ashville Teays Valley 41, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Athens 28, Albany Alexander 6

Attica Seneca E. 40, Bucyrus 16

Aurora 14, Parma Padua 13

Avon 49, Berea-Midpark 13

Avon Lake 49, Westlake 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Frankfort Adena 14

Barberton 49, Medina Highland 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Kansas Lakota 46

Bay Village Bay 22, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 19

Beachwood 48, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Beaver Eastern 45, Manchester 6

Bedford 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8

Bellaire 35, John Marshall, W.Va. 7

Bellefontaine 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 22

Bellville Clear Fork 30, Bellevue 21

Belpre 49, Wahama, W.Va. 22

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6

Bethel-Tate 41, Batavia 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 34

Bluffton 70, Ada 50

Bowerston Conotton Valley 37, Southington Chalker 6

Bowling Green 42, Maumee 21

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 35, OT

Brookfield 39, Youngs. Liberty 0

Brookville 28, Eaton 21

Bucyrus Wynford 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Burton Berkshire 47, Middlefield Cardinal 33

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Belmont Union Local 6

Caldwell 21, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18

Cambridge 42, Vincent Warren 23

Campbell Memorial 24, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Can. McKinley 41, Green 7

Can. South 24, Minerva 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Winchester 24, Westerville N. 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3

Cardington-Lincoln 13, Fredericktown 7

Carey 21, Sycamore Mohawk 6

Carlisle 21, New Lebanon Dixie 8

Casstown Miami E. 41, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12

Castalia Margaretta 55, Lakeside Danbury 0

Celina 42, Elida 38

Centerville 49, Miamisburg 14

Chagrin Falls 45, Painesville Harvey 6

Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, Eastlake N. 7

Chardon 20, Painesville Riverside 17

Chardon NDCL 38, Canfield 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 45, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Piketon 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 38, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Woodward 0

Cin. Anderson 59, Kings Mills Kings 41

Cin. Colerain 23, Cin. Princeton 14

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Walton-Verona, Ky. 7

Cin. Indian Hill 63, Cin. Deer Park 7

Cin. La Salle 37, Day. Dunbar 7

Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Finneytown 6

Cin. Mariemont 28, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7

Cin. McNicholas 30, Cin. Purcell Marian 7

Cin. Mt. Healthy 36, Morrow Little Miami 35, OT

Cin. N. College Hill 27, Miami Valley Christian Academy 21

Cin. Shroder 26, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cin. St. Xavier 41, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 37

Cin. Summit Country Day 27, Batavia Clermont NE 24

Cin. Turpin 40, Cin. West Clermont 7

Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Milford 7

Cin. Winton Woods 34, Cin. Moeller 0

Cin. Withrow 39, Loveland 0

Cin. Wyoming 55, Reading 7

Clarkson North, Ontario 32, Lorain 22

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Blanchester 3

Cle. Benedictine 45, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 24

Cle. Glenville 51, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hts. 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 23

Cle. John Adams 34, Cle. E. Tech 10

Cle. John Marshall 15, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Lincoln W. 32, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. VASJ 21, Warrensville Hts. 12

Clyde 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8, OT

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 25, S. Point 7

Coldwater 38, Minster 20

Collins Western Reserve 34, New London 12

Cols. Beechcroft 29, Cols. East 15

Cols. Centennial 48, Chillicothe 15

Cols. DeSales 35, Kettering Alter 31

Cols. Franklin Hts. 28, Galloway Westland 18

Cols. Grandview Hts. 31, Cols. Bexley 10

Cols. Hartley 47, Day. Chaminade Julienne 26

Cols. Independence 50, Cols. Africentric 20

Cols. Marion-Franklin 47, Cols. West 0

Cols. Mifflin 45, Cols. Northland 0

Cols. Ready 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Cols. South 66, Cols. Briggs 20

Cols. Watterson 34, Day. Carroll 21

Columbiana Crestview 49, Newton Falls 14

Convoy Crestview 48, Delphos Jefferson 6

Crestline 33, N. Baltimore 28

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Wooster Triway 20

Dalton 29, Creston Norwayne 14

Day. Christian 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Day. Jefferson 42, Cin. Riverview East 2

Defiance Tinora 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32, Delaware Hayes 21

Dola Hardin Northern 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

Doylestown Chippewa 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Crooksville 0

Dublin Coffman 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 16

Dublin Jerome 25, Dublin Scioto 17

E. Can. 7, Newcomerstown 0

E. Liverpool 26, Lisbon Beaver 7

Edgerton 42, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Euclid 43, Medina 35

Fairfield 34, Hamilton 27

Fairview 35, Parma 28

Fayetteville-Perry 31, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Cory-Rawson 7

Franklin 35, Monroe 7

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Ft. Loramie 19, Covington 14

Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Whitehall-Yearling 24

Galion 38, Caledonia River Valley 6

Galion Northmor 27, Centerburg 21

Gallipolis Gallia 55, Chesapeake 27

Geneva 51, Orange 27

Genoa Area 29, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Germantown Valley View 42, Day. Oakwood 0

Gibsonburg 31, Tiffin Calvert 14

Girard 38, Cortland Lakeview 28, 2OT

Glouster Trimble 45, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 21

Goshen 50, Norwood 7

Grafton Midview 49, Lakewood 31

Granville 14, Johnstown-Monroe 0

Greenville 29, Fairborn 26

Greenwich S. Cent. 22, Monroeville 14

Groveport-Madison 19, Pickerington Cent. 14

Hamilton Badin 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7

Hamilton New Miami 27, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 18

Hannibal River 34, Magnolia, W.Va. 14

Harrison 48, Hamilton Ross 14

Harrod Allen E. 14, Columbus Grove 11

Hicksville 38, Defiance Ayersville 0

Hilliard Darby 13, Hilliard Bradley 7

Hillsboro 14, Williamsburg 9

Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary 13

Howard E. Knox 40, Sparta Highland 9

Hubbard 22, Struthers 16

Hudson 37, Wadsworth 35

Huron 35, Tol. Waite 0

Independence 33, Brooklyn 12

Jackson 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Jamestown Greeneview 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 24, West Salem Northwestern 21

Johnson Central, Ky. 34, Bishop Sycamore 8

Johnstown Northridge 41, Hebron Lakewood 13

Kent Roosevelt 31, Copley 20

Kenton 42, Defiance 14

Kirtland 31, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

LaGrange Keystone 26, Lorain Clearview 20

Lancaster 51, Newark 20

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

Lebanon 41, Beavercreek 34

Lees Creek E. Clinton 26, Greenfield McClain 7

Leipsic 28, Pandora-Gilboa 22

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34, Sunbury Big Walnut 3

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

Liberty Center 55, Delta 20

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Middletown 9

Lima Perry 66, Marion Elgin 36

Linsly, W.Va. 34, Coshocton 14

Lisbon David Anderson 26, E. Palestine 7

Lockland 28, Cin. Country Day 14

London 39, Richwood N. Union 15

Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 21

Lucas 43, Troy Christian 0

Lucasville Valley 55, Circleville 14

Macedonia Nordonia 38, Twinsburg 10

Madison 24, Willoughby S. 21

Madonna, W.Va. 34, Vienna Mathews 0

Mansfield Sr. 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Mantua Crestwood 36, Hanoverton United 6

Maple Hts. 42, Youngs. Chaney High School 26

Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Delphos St. John’s 0

Marietta 21, Ripley, W.Va. 14

Marion Harding 38, Marion Pleasant 35

Marysville 37, Grove City 3

Mason 35, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Massillon Jackson 27, Massillon Perry 14

Massillon Washington 42, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 21

Mayfield 48, Lyndhurst Brush 6

McArthur Vinton County 20, Pomeroy Meigs 0

McComb 39, Arlington 29

McDonald 28, Mineral Ridge 7

Mechanicsburg 51, Cedarville 7

Medina Buckeye 36, Elyria Cath. 32

Mentor 73, Elyria 0

Metamora Evergreen 14, Swanton 10

Middletown Fenwick 16, Cols. St. Charles 0

Middletown Madison Senior 41, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 48, Spring. Greenon 42

Millbury Lake 48, Rossford 21

Milton-Union 47, Day. Northridge 8

Minford 31, Wilmington 27

Morral Ridgedale 28, Fairfield Christian 21

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34, Van Buren 18

Mt. Gilead 24, Danville 7

Mt. Vernon 26, Lexington 21

N. Can. Hoover 56, Can. Glenoak 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Upper Sandusky 28

N. Royalton 42, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Napoleon 34, Sylvania Southview 17

Nelsonville-York 51, Bidwell River Valley 18

New Albany 41, Gahanna Lincoln 17

New Bremen 34, Ft. Recovery 27

New Concord John Glenn 21, Philo 17

New Matamoras Frontier 33, Cameron, W.Va. 20

New Middletown Spring. 49, Lowellville 0

New Philadelphia 28, Steubenville 21

Newark Cath. 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0

Newark Licking Valley 61, Utica 0

Newbury 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 28

Niles McKinley 34, Jefferson Area 0

Northwood 52, Edon 12

Norwalk 38, Milan Edison 6

Oak Harbor 43, Tol. Woodward 12

Oak Hill 42, McDermott Scioto NW 25

Oberlin Firelands 45, Columbia Station Columbia 6

Olmsted Falls 56, N. Ridgeville 27

Oregon Clay 27, Lima Sr. 12

Oregon Stritch 60, Montpelier 49

Orrville 46, Navarre Fairless 14

Oscoda, Mich. 50, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Lima Bath 6

Oxford Talawanda 29, New Richmond 6

Paden City, W.Va. 55, Bridgeport 47

Pemberville Eastwood 55, Fostoria 20

Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 15

Perry 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Perrysburg 42, Holland Springfield 28

Piqua 29, Sidney 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Urbana 14

Poland Seminary 27, Canfield S. Range 7

Port Clinton 42, Tol. Bowsher 8

Portsmouth 40, Ironton Rock Hill 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 22, Hilliard Davidson 10

Racine Southern 39, Corning Miller 18

Ravenna 31, Mogadore Field 26

Ravenna SE 60, Willard 30

Reynoldsburg 17, Grove City Cent. Crossing 15

Richfield Revere 17, Tallmadge 16

Rittman 41, Smithville 20

River Rouge, Mich. 42, E. Cle. Shaw 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 7, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Rootstown 32, Gates Mills Gilmour 0

STVM 42, Youngs. Mooney 7

Salem 24, Carrollton 22

Salineville Southern 26, Columbiana 21

Sandusky 46, Ashland 35

Sandusky Perkins 49, Vermilion 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 35, Barnesville 21

Seaman N. Adams 46, W. Union 8

Sheffield Brookside 26, Oberlin 20

Shelby 42, Ontario 7

Sherwood Fairview 54, Antwerp 0

Sidney Lehman 27, DeGraff Riverside 20, 3OT

Solon 33, Brunswick 29

Southeastern 28, Williamsport Westfall 16

Spencerville 44, Paulding 20

Spring. Kenton Ridge 49, St. Paris Graham 21

Spring. NE 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Spring. Shawnee 37, Spring. NW 7

Springboro 42, Huber Hts. Wayne 27

Springfield 28, Clayton Northmont 17

St. Clairsville 41, Martins Ferry 26

St. Francis, N.Y. 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

St. Marys Memorial 24, Van Wert 14

Streetsboro 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 20

Strongsville 31, Shaker Hts. 25

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Sullivan Black River 28, Wellington 25

Thomas Worthington 20, Worthington Kilbourne 13

Thornville Sheridan 14, Logan 7

Tiffin Columbian 48, Tol. Start 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 31, Tol. St. John’s 26

Tol. Christian 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 42

Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Stryker 0

Tol. Rogers def. Cols. KIPP, forfeit

Tol. St. Francis 39, Fremont Ross 7

Tol. Whitmer 55, Findlay 35

Tontogany Otsego 43, Elmore Woodmore 13

Toronto 49, Beallsville 0

Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. NW 0

Trotwood-Madison 24, Kettering Fairmont 15

Troy 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7

Union City Mississinawa Valley 19, New Madison Tri-Village 8

Uniontown Lake 37, Louisville 27

Versailles 30, Rockford Parkway 27

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, Tipp City Bethel 20

W. Chester Lakota W. 28, Cin. Sycamore 21

W. Jefferson 48, S. Charleston SE 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Malvern 6

W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 8

Wapakoneta 28, Lima Shawnee 14

Warren Champion 35, Windham 24

Warren Harding 10, Austintown Fitch 7

Warren Howland 27, Youngs. Boardman 24

Washington C.H. 33, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Waterford 24, Reedsville Eastern 19

Wauseon 14, Bryan 7

Waverly 31, Proctorville Fairland 21

Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 22

Waynesville 21, Bellbrook 20

Wellston 40, Portsmouth W. 7

Wellsville 25, Leetonia 10

Westerville Cent. 41, Pickerington N. 6

Westerville S. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 21

Wheelersburg 38, Greenup Co., Ky. 7

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 31, Shadyside 27

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Sylvania Northview 0

Wickliffe 49, Gates Mills Hawken 7

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Fairview, Ky. 6

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Rayland Buckeye 6

Wooster 54, Mansfield Madison 21

Worthington Christian 37, Grove City Christian 6

Xenia 42, Riverside Stebbins 0

Youngs. East 28, Youngs. Ursuline 27

Zanesville 49, Warsaw River View 13

Zanesville Maysville 21, New Lexington 13

Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, McConnelsville Morgan 35

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/