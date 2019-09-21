PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Coventry 35, Norton 12
Akr. East 19, Dover 17
Akr. Hoban 49, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 13
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 56, Tol. Scott 24
Akr. Manchester 42, Loudonville 7
Alliance 28, Beloit W. Branch 10
Alliance Marlington 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19
Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Amherst Steele 32, N. Olmsted 14
Anna 48, St. Henry 7
Ansonia 48, Bradford 7
Arcadia 45, Vanlue 14
Arcanum 20, New Paris National Trail 17, OT
Archbold 36, Hamler Patrick Henry 35
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 16, Ironton 10, OT
Ashland Crestview 32, Ashland Mapleton 6
Ashville Teays Valley 41, Circleville Logan Elm 7
Athens 28, Albany Alexander 6
Attica Seneca E. 40, Bucyrus 16
Aurora 14, Parma Padua 13
Avon 49, Berea-Midpark 13
Avon Lake 49, Westlake 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Frankfort Adena 14
Barberton 49, Medina Highland 17
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Kansas Lakota 46
Bay Village Bay 22, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 19
Beachwood 48, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Beaver Eastern 45, Manchester 6
Bedford 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8
Bellaire 35, John Marshall, W.Va. 7
Bellefontaine 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 22
Bellville Clear Fork 30, Bellevue 21
Belpre 49, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6
Bethel-Tate 41, Batavia 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 34
Bluffton 70, Ada 50
Bowerston Conotton Valley 37, Southington Chalker 6
Bowling Green 42, Maumee 21
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 35, OT
Brookfield 39, Youngs. Liberty 0
Brookville 28, Eaton 21
Bucyrus Wynford 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Burton Berkshire 47, Middlefield Cardinal 33
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Belmont Union Local 6
Caldwell 21, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18
Cambridge 42, Vincent Warren 23
Campbell Memorial 24, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Can. McKinley 41, Green 7
Can. South 24, Minerva 14
Canal Fulton Northwest 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Canal Winchester 24, Westerville N. 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3
Cardington-Lincoln 13, Fredericktown 7
Carey 21, Sycamore Mohawk 6
Carlisle 21, New Lebanon Dixie 8
Casstown Miami E. 41, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12
Castalia Margaretta 55, Lakeside Danbury 0
Celina 42, Elida 38
Centerville 49, Miamisburg 14
Chagrin Falls 45, Painesville Harvey 6
Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, Eastlake N. 7
Chardon 20, Painesville Riverside 17
Chardon NDCL 38, Canfield 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 45, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Piketon 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 38, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Woodward 0
Cin. Anderson 59, Kings Mills Kings 41
Cin. Colerain 23, Cin. Princeton 14
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Walton-Verona, Ky. 7
Cin. Indian Hill 63, Cin. Deer Park 7
Cin. La Salle 37, Day. Dunbar 7
Cin. Madeira 42, Cin. Finneytown 6
Cin. Mariemont 28, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7
Cin. McNicholas 30, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
Cin. Mt. Healthy 36, Morrow Little Miami 35, OT
Cin. N. College Hill 27, Miami Valley Christian Academy 21
Cin. Shroder 26, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cin. St. Xavier 41, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 37
Cin. Summit Country Day 27, Batavia Clermont NE 24
Cin. Turpin 40, Cin. West Clermont 7
Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Milford 7
Cin. Winton Woods 34, Cin. Moeller 0
Cin. Withrow 39, Loveland 0
Cin. Wyoming 55, Reading 7
Clarkson North, Ontario 32, Lorain 22
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Blanchester 3
Cle. Benedictine 45, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 24
Cle. Glenville 51, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hts. 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 23
Cle. John Adams 34, Cle. E. Tech 10
Cle. John Marshall 15, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Lincoln W. 32, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. VASJ 21, Warrensville Hts. 12
Clyde 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8, OT
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 25, S. Point 7
Coldwater 38, Minster 20
Collins Western Reserve 34, New London 12
Cols. Beechcroft 29, Cols. East 15
Cols. Centennial 48, Chillicothe 15
Cols. DeSales 35, Kettering Alter 31
Cols. Franklin Hts. 28, Galloway Westland 18
Cols. Grandview Hts. 31, Cols. Bexley 10
Cols. Hartley 47, Day. Chaminade Julienne 26
Cols. Independence 50, Cols. Africentric 20
Cols. Marion-Franklin 47, Cols. West 0
Cols. Mifflin 45, Cols. Northland 0
Cols. Ready 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Cols. South 66, Cols. Briggs 20
Cols. Watterson 34, Day. Carroll 21
Columbiana Crestview 49, Newton Falls 14
Convoy Crestview 48, Delphos Jefferson 6
Crestline 33, N. Baltimore 28
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Wooster Triway 20
Dalton 29, Creston Norwayne 14
Day. Christian 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Day. Jefferson 42, Cin. Riverview East 2
Defiance Tinora 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 13
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32, Delaware Hayes 21
Dola Hardin Northern 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
Doylestown Chippewa 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Crooksville 0
Dublin Coffman 38, Lewis Center Olentangy 16
Dublin Jerome 25, Dublin Scioto 17
E. Can. 7, Newcomerstown 0
E. Liverpool 26, Lisbon Beaver 7
Edgerton 42, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Euclid 43, Medina 35
Fairfield 34, Hamilton 27
Fairview 35, Parma 28
Fayetteville-Perry 31, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Cory-Rawson 7
Franklin 35, Monroe 7
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Ft. Loramie 19, Covington 14
Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Whitehall-Yearling 24
Galion 38, Caledonia River Valley 6
Galion Northmor 27, Centerburg 21
Gallipolis Gallia 55, Chesapeake 27
Geneva 51, Orange 27
Genoa Area 29, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Germantown Valley View 42, Day. Oakwood 0
Gibsonburg 31, Tiffin Calvert 14
Girard 38, Cortland Lakeview 28, 2OT
Glouster Trimble 45, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 21
Goshen 50, Norwood 7
Grafton Midview 49, Lakewood 31
Granville 14, Johnstown-Monroe 0
Greenville 29, Fairborn 26
Greenwich S. Cent. 22, Monroeville 14
Groveport-Madison 19, Pickerington Cent. 14
Hamilton Badin 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7
Hamilton New Miami 27, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 18
Hannibal River 34, Magnolia, W.Va. 14
Harrison 48, Hamilton Ross 14
Harrod Allen E. 14, Columbus Grove 11
Hicksville 38, Defiance Ayersville 0
Hilliard Darby 13, Hilliard Bradley 7
Hillsboro 14, Williamsburg 9
Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary 13
Howard E. Knox 40, Sparta Highland 9
Hubbard 22, Struthers 16
Hudson 37, Wadsworth 35
Huron 35, Tol. Waite 0
Independence 33, Brooklyn 12
Jackson 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Jamestown Greeneview 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Jeromesville Hillsdale 24, West Salem Northwestern 21
Johnson Central, Ky. 34, Bishop Sycamore 8
Johnstown Northridge 41, Hebron Lakewood 13
Kent Roosevelt 31, Copley 20
Kenton 42, Defiance 14
Kirtland 31, Cuyahoga Hts. 0
LaGrange Keystone 26, Lorain Clearview 20
Lancaster 51, Newark 20
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
Lebanon 41, Beavercreek 34
Lees Creek E. Clinton 26, Greenfield McClain 7
Leipsic 28, Pandora-Gilboa 22
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34, Sunbury Big Walnut 3
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
Liberty Center 55, Delta 20
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Middletown 9
Lima Perry 66, Marion Elgin 36
Linsly, W.Va. 34, Coshocton 14
Lisbon David Anderson 26, E. Palestine 7
Lockland 28, Cin. Country Day 14
London 39, Richwood N. Union 15
Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 21
Lucas 43, Troy Christian 0
Lucasville Valley 55, Circleville 14
Macedonia Nordonia 38, Twinsburg 10
Madison 24, Willoughby S. 21
Madonna, W.Va. 34, Vienna Mathews 0
Mansfield Sr. 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Mantua Crestwood 36, Hanoverton United 6
Maple Hts. 42, Youngs. Chaney High School 26
Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Delphos St. John’s 0
Marietta 21, Ripley, W.Va. 14
Marion Harding 38, Marion Pleasant 35
Marysville 37, Grove City 3
Mason 35, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Massillon Jackson 27, Massillon Perry 14
Massillon Washington 42, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 21
Mayfield 48, Lyndhurst Brush 6
McArthur Vinton County 20, Pomeroy Meigs 0
McComb 39, Arlington 29
McDonald 28, Mineral Ridge 7
Mechanicsburg 51, Cedarville 7
Medina Buckeye 36, Elyria Cath. 32
Mentor 73, Elyria 0
Metamora Evergreen 14, Swanton 10
Middletown Fenwick 16, Cols. St. Charles 0
Middletown Madison Senior 41, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 48, Spring. Greenon 42
Millbury Lake 48, Rossford 21
Milton-Union 47, Day. Northridge 8
Minford 31, Wilmington 27
Morral Ridgedale 28, Fairfield Christian 21
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 34, Van Buren 18
Mt. Gilead 24, Danville 7
Mt. Vernon 26, Lexington 21
N. Can. Hoover 56, Can. Glenoak 21
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Upper Sandusky 28
N. Royalton 42, Cuyahoga Falls 20
Napoleon 34, Sylvania Southview 17
Nelsonville-York 51, Bidwell River Valley 18
New Albany 41, Gahanna Lincoln 17
New Bremen 34, Ft. Recovery 27
New Concord John Glenn 21, Philo 17
New Matamoras Frontier 33, Cameron, W.Va. 20
New Middletown Spring. 49, Lowellville 0
New Philadelphia 28, Steubenville 21
Newark Cath. 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0
Newark Licking Valley 61, Utica 0
Newbury 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 28
Niles McKinley 34, Jefferson Area 0
Northwood 52, Edon 12
Norwalk 38, Milan Edison 6
Oak Harbor 43, Tol. Woodward 12
Oak Hill 42, McDermott Scioto NW 25
Oberlin Firelands 45, Columbia Station Columbia 6
Olmsted Falls 56, N. Ridgeville 27
Oregon Clay 27, Lima Sr. 12
Oregon Stritch 60, Montpelier 49
Orrville 46, Navarre Fairless 14
Oscoda, Mich. 50, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Lima Bath 6
Oxford Talawanda 29, New Richmond 6
Paden City, W.Va. 55, Bridgeport 47
Pemberville Eastwood 55, Fostoria 20
Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 15
Perry 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Perrysburg 42, Holland Springfield 28
Piqua 29, Sidney 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Urbana 14
Poland Seminary 27, Canfield S. Range 7
Port Clinton 42, Tol. Bowsher 8
Portsmouth 40, Ironton Rock Hill 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 22, Hilliard Davidson 10
Racine Southern 39, Corning Miller 18
Ravenna 31, Mogadore Field 26
Ravenna SE 60, Willard 30
Reynoldsburg 17, Grove City Cent. Crossing 15
Richfield Revere 17, Tallmadge 16
Rittman 41, Smithville 20
River Rouge, Mich. 42, E. Cle. Shaw 7
Rocky River Lutheran W. 7, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Rootstown 32, Gates Mills Gilmour 0
STVM 42, Youngs. Mooney 7
Salem 24, Carrollton 22
Salineville Southern 26, Columbiana 21
Sandusky 46, Ashland 35
Sandusky Perkins 49, Vermilion 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 35, Barnesville 21
Seaman N. Adams 46, W. Union 8
Sheffield Brookside 26, Oberlin 20
Shelby 42, Ontario 7
Sherwood Fairview 54, Antwerp 0
Sidney Lehman 27, DeGraff Riverside 20, 3OT
Solon 33, Brunswick 29
Southeastern 28, Williamsport Westfall 16
Spencerville 44, Paulding 20
Spring. Kenton Ridge 49, St. Paris Graham 21
Spring. NE 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Spring. Shawnee 37, Spring. NW 7
Springboro 42, Huber Hts. Wayne 27
Springfield 28, Clayton Northmont 17
St. Clairsville 41, Martins Ferry 26
St. Francis, N.Y. 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
St. Marys Memorial 24, Van Wert 14
Streetsboro 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 20
Strongsville 31, Shaker Hts. 25
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Sullivan Black River 28, Wellington 25
Thomas Worthington 20, Worthington Kilbourne 13
Thornville Sheridan 14, Logan 7
Tiffin Columbian 48, Tol. Start 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 31, Tol. St. John’s 26
Tol. Christian 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 42
Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Stryker 0
Tol. Rogers def. Cols. KIPP, forfeit
Tol. St. Francis 39, Fremont Ross 7
Tol. Whitmer 55, Findlay 35
Tontogany Otsego 43, Elmore Woodmore 13
Toronto 49, Beallsville 0
Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. NW 0
Trotwood-Madison 24, Kettering Fairmont 15
Troy 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7
Union City Mississinawa Valley 19, New Madison Tri-Village 8
Uniontown Lake 37, Louisville 27
Versailles 30, Rockford Parkway 27
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, Tipp City Bethel 20
W. Chester Lakota W. 28, Cin. Sycamore 21
W. Jefferson 48, S. Charleston SE 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Malvern 6
W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 8
Wapakoneta 28, Lima Shawnee 14
Warren Champion 35, Windham 24
Warren Harding 10, Austintown Fitch 7
Warren Howland 27, Youngs. Boardman 24
Washington C.H. 33, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Waterford 24, Reedsville Eastern 19
Wauseon 14, Bryan 7
Waverly 31, Proctorville Fairland 21
Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 22
Waynesville 21, Bellbrook 20
Wellston 40, Portsmouth W. 7
Wellsville 25, Leetonia 10
Westerville Cent. 41, Pickerington N. 6
Westerville S. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 21
Wheelersburg 38, Greenup Co., Ky. 7
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 31, Shadyside 27
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Sylvania Northview 0
Wickliffe 49, Gates Mills Hawken 7
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Fairview, Ky. 6
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Rayland Buckeye 6
Wooster 54, Mansfield Madison 21
Worthington Christian 37, Grove City Christian 6
Xenia 42, Riverside Stebbins 0
Youngs. East 28, Youngs. Ursuline 27
Zanesville 49, Warsaw River View 13
Zanesville Maysville 21, New Lexington 13
Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, McConnelsville Morgan 35
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd. to Sep 21st.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/