Foodworks Alliance hold food competition at Farm City Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Foodworks Alliance held their first ever food competition Saturday morning at their Farm City Day.

The food competition was open to restaurants, food trucks, professionals and even amateurs. People were bringing in their best salsa, sauces and zucchini recipes. Foodworks Alliance Director, Carol Humphreys said this is a great event for the community.

“Our goal is to celebrate our growers and so we are hoping that people will buy the fresh produce and then they turn it into salsa, or sauces or today we have some great zucchinis and we just want to have the professionals, we have some restaurants, and food trucks participating and also of course we do have amateurs that have a great recipe that their family loves and they brought it out,” said Humphreys

The food competition had judges from around the area, and 33 recipes were entered into the competition.

Terra Cotta Vineyards Executive Chef, Anthony Campbell said, “It is an important event for the Foodworks Alliance so that we can build relationships with local businesses and market for them and they can market for us. We are really trying to support local foods and keeping the food dollars within Muskingum County.

There were also several vendors at the Farm City Day, which was at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds this morning.