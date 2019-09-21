ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a fun day at the Animal Shelter Society today as they held their first ever “Day in the Dog House” fundraiser.

Nine local celebrities including WHIZ’s own Phil Sakal were locked up in the dog kennels from 11 till three for a fundraiser. They needed to raise a certain amount of money in order to be bailed out. Animal Shelter Society Board Member, Dawn Fello said the community support means a lot.

“All proceeds go to the animal shelter. We are having a 50 percent off dog adoption today and of course the whole month of September is 25 dollar donations for cats. We want to thank the volunteers that came out to do this, that were willing to be locked in a dog cage today. We want to thank the staff at the shelter and the board members and the community for coming together and making this all possible,” said Fello.

Fello said the fundraiser is to help the shelter with costs of the animals, as well as medical help for the animals.

“Events like this, it brings the community together. The fundraisers that we have help so many things, medical needs, food, everything for the animals,” Fello added.

Fello suggests people to come down and meet the animals and before you know it, you might fall in love with one.