Cincinnati and Chicago play to 0-0 draw

Sports
Associated Press0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenneth Kronholm had three saves for a shutout for Chicago Saturday and the Fire and Cincinnati each went scoreless in a 0-0 tie.

The Fire (9-12-11) had 16 shots and Cincinnati (6-22-4) had 10. Cincinnati had three shots on goal and Chicago had one.

Cincinnati drew two corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given one yellow card. Chicago drew nine corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. Cincinnati hosts Orlando City, and the Fire host Toronto.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Villanova edges Towson 52-45 in overtime thriller

Associated Press

The AP Top 25 Fared

Associated Press

Stanley leads Florida A&M past Southern 27-21

Associated Press