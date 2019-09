PREP FOOTBALL=

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 34

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 8, Julian 0

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 30, Hubbard 14

Lake View 9, Chicago ( SSICP) 6

Maria 20, Chicago CICS-Longwood 6

Payton 35, Chicago (Clark) 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/