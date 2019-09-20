Skippers Slingsby, Outteridge set for $1 million match race

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tom Slingsby’s Team Australia and Nathan Outteridge’s Team Japan have confirmed their spots in the $1 million, winner-take-all match race to decide SailGP’s inaugural season championship.

Slingsby won Friday’s second fleet race aboard his foiling F50 catamaran and finished second in the other two races on the opening day of the Marseille regatta. Team Japan won the first and third races and was fourth in the second race.

Slingsby expanded his lead over Outteridge by one point, 197-192, atop the leaderboard of the six-team fleet.

Three fleet races are scheduled for Saturday and two on Sunday prior to the match race. However, strong winds are forecast for Saturday, which could affect the schedule. If the match race can’t be sailed, the championship would be decided on points.