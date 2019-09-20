Ohio GOP fined $100K for improperly funding voter database

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party is paying a $100,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission for improperly funding a 2014 voter turnout database through a company tied to an ally of then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

Cleveland.com reports an agreement announced last week cites the party for using almost $490,000 in non-federal funds for a project intended for federal elections.

Money for the $600,000 database, dubbed “Project Ruby,” went to FactGem, led by JobsOhio founder Mark Kvamme (KWAH’-mee) and his wife.

Republican Party Executive Director Rob Secaur said the violation occurred under former Republican Chairman Matt Borges (BOHR’-jihs). Secaur said the party is pleased to be back on the right side of regulators.

The deal requires Republicans to move the $490,000 from their federal accounts back to their state accounts.