Nike drops Patriots’ Brown amid 2d sexual assault charge

Sports
Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.

Shoemaker spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. He was already facing accusations of rape by a former trainer.

Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations. He declined to answer questions about the accusations in the Patriots locker room Thursday.

Nike’s decision was first reported by the Boston Globe.

The NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Patriots have not commented.

