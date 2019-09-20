New Storefront Opens in Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Downtown Zanesville’s newest store is opening this weekend.

New4You Surplus uses a unique business model.

“We get pallets and we go through them, make sure everything works, everything is in there. We sell items at half the price of Walmart, Target and Sears. So, people have the advantage of people getting stuff that they can’t get at other stores that they can get here,” Justine Fields, Owner, tells WHIZ News.

Fields says she opened the store targeting customers who often can’t afford to shop at Target and in some cases, Walmart.

“A lot of thought and a lot of goals that I had to accomplish before I got to this point. I started by selling out of my house and on social media, and then my husband had helped me get into the store business, so I’m here now because of the help of my husband,” she said.

A grand opening for New4You Surplus is set for Sat., Sept. 21. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 6pm, and Sunday 12-6.