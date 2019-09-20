AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .335; LeMahieu, New York, .329; Brantley, Houston, .318; Alberto, Baltimore, .312; Moncada, Chicago, .312; Devers, Boston, .311; Gurriel, Houston, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Altuve, Houston, .301; Martinez, Boston, .301.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 131; Devers, Boston, 120; Semien, Oakland, 117; Bregman, Houston, 115; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; LeMahieu, New York, 106; C.Santana, Cleveland, 106; Villar, Baltimore, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 104; Polanco, Minnesota, 101.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 110; Devers, Boston, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Cruz, Minnesota, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; Martinez, Boston, 97; LeMahieu, New York, 97.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 196; LeMahieu, New York, 189; Devers, Boston, 188; Polanco, Minnesota, 181; Semien, Oakland, 177; Bogaerts, Boston, 176; Brantley, Houston, 175; Betts, Boston, 168; J.Abreu, Chicago, 167; Villar, Baltimore, 166.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 50; Devers, Boston, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Oakland, 39; Polanco, Minnesota, 38.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Villar, Baltimore, 36; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-7.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.51; G.Cole, Houston, 2.61; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.16; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.26; Minor, Texas, 3.33; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.53; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.58; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.59; Miley, Houston, 3.72.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 302; Verlander, Houston, 283; Bieber, Cleveland, 245; Boyd, Detroit, 228; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Lynn, Texas, 224; Morton, Tampa Bay, 223; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 199; Minor, Texas, 188.