Keselowski wins pole for Cup race at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Keselowski earned his second career pole at Richmond and the 17th of his career with a lap at 127.185 miles per hour. It will be his 16th top-10 start in 28 races this year.

Keselowski says he never attempted a qualifying run earlier in the day because the conditions were so different than they would have been later.

Kevin Harvick finished second at 126.559 mph, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Local favorite Denny Hamlin, who grew up about 20 miles from the track, will start sixth and championship leader Martin Truex Jr. will start eighth.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports