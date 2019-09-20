GM strike halting production at Ohio truck, engine plants

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A pair of auto plants in Ohio plan on stopping production beginning next week because of the United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors.

GM said Friday that DMAX near Dayton will halt making diesel engines for GM’s heavy-duty pickup trucks, putting about 500 workers on temporary layoff.

Union officials say Navistar’s truck plant in Springfield will shut down two production lines for a week beginning Monday because of parts shortages.

A local union official tells The Springfield News-Sun that as many as 1,400 workers could be idled. The plant makes medium-duty trucks and vans for GM.

The strike by 49,000 United Auto Workers went into its fifth day on Friday.

Associated Press

