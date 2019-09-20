PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 32, Illini West (Carthage) 22
Alton Marquette 35, East Alton-Wood River 14
Andrew 17, Lincoln Way West 7
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 28, Aledo (Mercer County) 0
Antioch 41, Wauconda 7
Arcola 36, ALAH 7
Argenta-Oreana 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14
Athens 76, Riverton 12
Auburn 63, Pleasant Plains 21
Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Romeoville 17
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Chicago Christian 6
Barrington 41, Glenbrook South 15
Bartlett 34, Elgin 13
Batavia 24, Glenbard North 21
Beardstown 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48, Mount Vernon 42
Belvidere North 35, Belvidere 0
Benton 21, Herrin 3
Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville Jersey 14
Biggsville West Central 28, Mid-County Coop 0
Bismarck-Henning 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 25, Stanford Olympia 14
Bogan 6, Harper 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln Way Central 27, 2OT
Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0
Breese Mater Dei 25, Freeburg 14
Brother Rice 17, Marist 14
Buffalo Grove 51, Niles North 29
Byron 45, Oregon 7
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 35, Stark County 20
Camp Point Central 55, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 6
Canton 61, East Peoria 21
Carbondale 40, Centralia 19
Carmi White County 16, Edwards County 14
Casey-Westfield 21, Flora 7
Champaign Central 32, Urbana 6
Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 6
Chester 33, Hamilton County 13
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 36, Clemente 6
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 42, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 8
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 20, Rich South 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 17, Loyola 14
Chicago Sullivan 25, Chicago King 14
Clifton Central 50, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 24
Clinton 25, Macon Meridian 12
Coal City 20, Peotone 0
Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 3
Conant 31, New Trier 6
Corliss 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0
Crete-Monee 35, Harvey Thornton 28
Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 14
Crystal Lake South 21, Hampshire 13
Cumberland 49, Blue Ridge 6
Decatur St. Teresa 28, Tuscola 12
Deerfield 16, Schaumburg 13
Dixon 26, North Boone 18
Downers North 51, Proviso West 12
Downs Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 6
DuQuoin 49, Carterville 19
Dunlap 28, Washington 21
Durand/Pecatonica 10, Orangeville 0
Edwardsville 42, Alton 14
Effingham 49, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0
Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 28
Fairfield 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Farmington 34, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 7
Fieldcrest 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
Fithian Oakwood 54, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 12
Forreston 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
Freeport (Aquin) 39, East Dubuque 7
Fremd 19, Evanston Township 15
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Mendota 6
Glenbard East 21, Bensenville (Fenton) 12
Glenbard South 34, Aurora (East) 21
Glenbard West 49, Addison Trail 0
Grant 32, Grayslake Central 14
Greenfield-Northwestern 20, Winchester (West Central) 6
Greenville 40, Hillsboro 8
Gurnee Warren 34, Libertyville 0
Hall 35, Erie/Prophetstown 0
Havana-Midwest Central Coop 55, Elmwood-Brimfield 38
Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 24
Heyworth 26, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 21
Hillcrest 36, Bremen 13
Hoffman Estates 34, Vernon Hills 12
Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lockport 0
Huntley 21, Cary-Grove 14
IC Catholic 31, Kankakee (McNamara) 27
Illinois Valley Central 35, Champaign St. Thomas More 14
Jacksonville 31, Normal University 19
Joliet Catholic 49, Fenwick 14
Kaneland 42, Sandwich 14
Kankakee 48, Macomb 0
Kewanee 27, Monmouth-Roseville 13
Kirkland Hiawatha 40, Rockford Christian 14
Knoxville 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 8
LaSalle-Peru 11, Rochelle 0
Lake Park 22, Wheaton North 21, OT
Lake Zurich 39, Lake Forest 7
Lakes Community 20, Grayslake North 7
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20, Milledgeville 12
Lapeer, Mich. 42, Normal Community 8
Lemont 40, Oak Forest 0
Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 14
Lewistown 51, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 6
Lincoln 31, Charleston 13
Lincoln-Way East 20, Bolingbrook 10
Lisle (Benet Academy) 35, De La Salle 7
Lisle 42, Herscher 10
Machesney Park Harlem 48, Freeport 21
Maine West 59, Wheeling 35
Marengo 33, Johnsburg 0
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Westchester St. Joseph 0
Marion 26, Cahokia 20
Marmion 38, St. Ignatius 14
Marshall 20, Robinson 14
Martinsville 48, Union (Dugger), Ind. 0
Mascoutah 36, Highland 33
McHenry 20, Algonquin (Jacobs) 10
Metamora 21, Bartonville (Limestone) 13
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 62, Danville Schlarman 28
Minooka 47, Joliet Central 0
Momence 19, Gilman Iroquois West 13
Monticello 44, Rantoul 6
Morgan Park 30, Lincoln Park 7
Morris 43, Plano 0
Morrison 24, Fulton 0
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Mt. Carmel 43, Olney (Richland County) 22
Mt. Zion 50, Mattoon 7
Mundelein 17, Waukegan 0
Murphysboro/Elverado 27, Massac County 0
Naperville Central 42, Metea Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 30
Naperville North 31, Waubonsie Valley 28
Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Nazareth 56, St. Laurence 28
New Berlin 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 7
Newton 28, Lawrenceville 14
Niles Notre Dame 28, Providence 7
Nokomis 35, Dupo 14
Normal West 31, Bloomington 16
North-Mac 26, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 10
Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 0
Oswego 37, Plainfield East 6
Oswego East 28, Plainfield South 0
Pana 37, Carlinville 19
Paris 51, Red Hill 30
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Seneca 18
Pekin 20, Morton 6
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Peoria Manual 26
Peoria Notre Dame 28, Richwoods 0
Phillips 54, Raby 0
Plainfield North 42, Plainfield Central 0
Prairie Ridge 56, Dundee-Crown 0
Princeton 44, Orion 0
Princeville 35, Monmouth United 21
Prospect 40, Highland Park 12
Quincy Notre Dame 76, Warsaw West Hancock 6
Rich East 39, Thornridge 12
Richmond-Burton 44, Harvard 0
River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, Alden-Hebron 0
Riverdale 34, Rockridge 33
Riverside-Brookfield 25, Aurora Christian 23
Rochester 43, Decatur MacArthur 0
Rockford Boylan 29, Rockford Auburn 6
Rockford Lutheran 28, Winnebago 13
Rolling Meadows 52, Niles West 0
Rushville-Industry 8, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Springfield 21
Salem 46, Red Bud 20
Sandburg 30, Stagg 6
Senn 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 22
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 36, Eldorado 16
Shelbyville 56, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 40
Shepard 45, Evergreen Park 17
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 34, Westville 13
South Elgin 63, Streamwood 0
Sparta 30, Pinckneyville 19
Springfield 31, Springfield Lanphier 7
St. Charles East 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 20
St. Charles North 31, Geneva 6
St. Edward 35, Elmwood Park 34
St. Viator 28, Woodstock Marian 21, OT
Staunton 48, Litchfield 16
Sterling 27, Geneseo 7
Sterling Newman 50, Bureau Valley 7
Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0
Stockton 26, Galena 0
Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13
Sycamore 44, Ottawa 0
Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0
Thornton Fractional North 17, Thornton Fractional South 2
Thornwood 47, Rich Central 6
Tinley Park 41, Oak Lawn Community 6
Tolono Unity 20, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Tremont 25, LeRoy 6
Tri-County 41, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 8
Triad 44, Waterloo 14
Unity/Seymour Co-op 23, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 14
Vandalia 26, Roxana 22
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 16
Watseka (coop) 40, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
Watseka/St. Anne Co-op 40, Oblong 0
West Carroll 36, Amboy-LaMoille 7
West Frankfort 40, Harrisburg 14
Westinghouse 20, Chicago (Lane) 7
Williamsville 43, Maroa-Forsyth 41
Willowbrook 42, Leyden 7
Wilmington 51, Manteno 28
Woodstock North 29, Woodstock 24
York 17, Lyons 3
Yorkville 12, Joliet West 9
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/