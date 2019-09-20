PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 32, Illini West (Carthage) 22

Alton Marquette 35, East Alton-Wood River 14

Andrew 17, Lincoln Way West 7

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 28, Aledo (Mercer County) 0

Antioch 41, Wauconda 7

Arcola 36, ALAH 7

Argenta-Oreana 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14

Athens 76, Riverton 12

Auburn 63, Pleasant Plains 21

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Romeoville 17

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Chicago Christian 6

Barrington 41, Glenbrook South 15

Bartlett 34, Elgin 13

Batavia 24, Glenbard North 21

Beardstown 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48, Mount Vernon 42

Belvidere North 35, Belvidere 0

Benton 21, Herrin 3

Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville Jersey 14

Biggsville West Central 28, Mid-County Coop 0

Biggsville West Central 28, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 0

Bismarck-Henning 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 25, Stanford Olympia 14

Bogan 6, Harper 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln Way Central 27, 2OT

Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0

Breese Mater Dei 25, Freeburg 14

Brother Rice 17, Marist 14

Buffalo Grove 51, Niles North 29

Byron 45, Oregon 7

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 35, Stark County 20

Camp Point Central 55, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 6

Canton 61, East Peoria 21

Carbondale 40, Centralia 19

Carmi White County 16, Edwards County 14

Casey-Westfield 21, Flora 7

Champaign Central 32, Urbana 6

Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 6

Chester 33, Hamilton County 13

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 36, Clemente 6

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 42, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 8

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 20, Rich South 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 17, Loyola 14

Chicago Sullivan 25, Chicago King 14

Clifton Central 50, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 24

Clinton 25, Macon Meridian 12

Coal City 20, Peotone 0

Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 3

Conant 31, New Trier 6

Corliss 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Crete-Monee 35, Harvey Thornton 28

Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 14

Crystal Lake South 21, Hampshire 13

Cumberland 49, Blue Ridge 6

Decatur St. Teresa 28, Tuscola 12

Deerfield 16, Schaumburg 13

Dixon 26, North Boone 18

Downers North 51, Proviso West 12

Downs Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 6

DuQuoin 49, Carterville 19

Dunlap 28, Washington 21

Durand/Pecatonica 10, Orangeville 0

Edwardsville 42, Alton 14

Effingham 49, Mahomet-Seymour 7

Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 28

Fairfield 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Farmington 34, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 7

Fieldcrest 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

Fithian Oakwood 54, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 12

Forreston 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Freeport (Aquin) 39, East Dubuque 7

Fremd 19, Evanston Township 15

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Mendota 6

Glenbard East 21, Bensenville (Fenton) 12

Glenbard South 34, Aurora (East) 21

Glenbard West 49, Addison Trail 0

Grant 32, Grayslake Central 14

Greenfield-Northwestern 20, Winchester (West Central) 6

Greenville 40, Hillsboro 8

Gurnee Warren 34, Libertyville 0

Hall 35, Erie/Prophetstown 0

Havana-Midwest Central Coop 55, Elmwood-Brimfield 38

Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 24

Heyworth 26, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 21

Hillcrest 36, Bremen 13

Hoffman Estates 34, Vernon Hills 12

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lockport 0

Huntley 21, Cary-Grove 14

IC Catholic 31, Kankakee (McNamara) 27

Illinois Valley Central 35, Champaign St. Thomas More 14

Jacksonville 31, Normal University 19

Joliet Catholic 49, Fenwick 14

Kaneland 42, Sandwich 14

Kankakee 48, Macomb 0

Kewanee 27, Monmouth-Roseville 13

Kirkland Hiawatha 40, Rockford Christian 14

Knoxville 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 8

LaSalle-Peru 11, Rochelle 0

Lake Park 22, Wheaton North 21, OT

Lake Zurich 39, Lake Forest 7

Lakes Community 20, Grayslake North 7

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20, Milledgeville 12

Lapeer, Mich. 42, Normal Community 8

Lemont 40, Oak Forest 0

Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 14

Lewistown 51, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 6

Lincoln 31, Charleston 13

Lincoln-Way East 20, Bolingbrook 10

Lisle (Benet Academy) 35, De La Salle 7

Lisle 42, Herscher 10

Machesney Park Harlem 48, Freeport 21

Maine West 59, Wheeling 35

Marengo 33, Johnsburg 0

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Westchester St. Joseph 0

Marion 26, Cahokia 20

Marmion 38, St. Ignatius 14

Marshall 20, Robinson 14

Martinsville 48, Union (Dugger), Ind. 0

Mascoutah 36, Highland 33

McHenry 20, Algonquin (Jacobs) 10

Metamora 21, Bartonville (Limestone) 13

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 62, Danville Schlarman 28

Minooka 47, Joliet Central 0

Momence 19, Gilman Iroquois West 13

Monticello 44, Rantoul 6

Morgan Park 30, Lincoln Park 7

Morris 43, Plano 0

Morrison 24, Fulton 0

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Warrensburg-Latham 14

Mt. Carmel 43, Olney (Richland County) 22

Mt. Zion 50, Mattoon 7

Mundelein 17, Waukegan 0

Murphysboro/Elverado 27, Massac County 0

Naperville Central 42, Metea Valley 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 30

Naperville North 31, Waubonsie Valley 28

Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Nazareth 56, St. Laurence 28

New Berlin 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 7

Newton 28, Lawrenceville 14

Niles Notre Dame 28, Providence 7

Nokomis 35, Dupo 14

Normal West 31, Bloomington 16

North-Mac 26, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 10

Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 0

Oswego 37, Plainfield East 6

Oswego East 28, Plainfield South 0

Pana 37, Carlinville 19

Paris 51, Red Hill 30

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Seneca 18

Pekin 20, Morton 6

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Peoria Manual 26

Peoria Notre Dame 28, Richwoods 0

Phillips 54, Raby 0

Plainfield North 42, Plainfield Central 0

Prairie Ridge 56, Dundee-Crown 0

Princeton 44, Orion 0

Princeville 35, Monmouth United 21

Prospect 40, Highland Park 12

Quincy Notre Dame 76, Warsaw West Hancock 6

Rich East 39, Thornridge 12

Richmond-Burton 44, Harvard 0

River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, Alden-Hebron 0

Riverdale 34, Rockridge 33

Riverside-Brookfield 25, Aurora Christian 23

Rochester 43, Decatur MacArthur 0

Rockford Boylan 29, Rockford Auburn 6

Rockford Lutheran 28, Winnebago 13

Rolling Meadows 52, Niles West 0

Rushville-Industry 8, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Springfield 21

Salem 46, Red Bud 20

Sandburg 30, Stagg 6

Senn 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 22

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 36, Eldorado 16

Shelbyville 56, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 40

Shepard 45, Evergreen Park 17

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 34, Westville 13

South Elgin 63, Streamwood 0

Sparta 30, Pinckneyville 19

Springfield 31, Springfield Lanphier 7

St. Charles East 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 20

St. Charles North 31, Geneva 6

St. Edward 35, Elmwood Park 34

St. Viator 28, Woodstock Marian 21, OT

Staunton 48, Litchfield 16

Sterling 27, Geneseo 7

Sterling Newman 50, Bureau Valley 7

Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0

Stockton 26, Galena 0

Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13

Sycamore 44, Ottawa 0

Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0

Thornton Fractional North 17, Thornton Fractional South 2

Thornwood 47, Rich Central 6

Tinley Park 41, Oak Lawn Community 6

Tolono Unity 20, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Tremont 25, LeRoy 6

Tri-County 41, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 8

Triad 44, Waterloo 14

Unity/Seymour Co-op 23, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 14

Vandalia 26, Roxana 22

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 16

Watseka (coop) 40, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Watseka/St. Anne Co-op 40, Oblong 0

West Carroll 36, Amboy-LaMoille 7

West Frankfort 40, Harrisburg 14

Westinghouse 20, Chicago (Lane) 7

Williamsville 43, Maroa-Forsyth 41

Willowbrook 42, Leyden 7

Wilmington 51, Manteno 28

Woodstock North 29, Woodstock 24

York 17, Lyons 3

Yorkville 12, Joliet West 9

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/