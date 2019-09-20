PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 32, Illini West (Carthage) 22

Andrew 17, Lincoln Way West 7

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 28, Aledo (Mercer County) 0

Antioch 41, Wauconda 7

Arcola 36, ALAH 7

Argenta-Oreana 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14

Athens 76, Riverton 12

Auburn 63, Pleasant Plains 21

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Romeoville 17

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Chicago Christian 6

Beardstown 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24

Belvidere North 35, Belvidere 0

Benton 21, Herrin 3

Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville Jersey 14

Bogan 6, Harper 0

Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0

Breese Mater Dei 25, Freeburg 14

Brother Rice 17, Marist 14

Buffalo Grove 51, Niles North 29

Byron 45, Oregon 7

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 35, Stark County 20

Camp Point Central 55, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 6

Casey-Westfield 21, Flora 7

Champaign Central 32, Urbana 6

Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 6

Chester 33, Hamilton County 13

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 36, Clemente 6

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 20, Rich South 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 17, Loyola 14

Clifton Central 50, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 24

Clinton 25, Macon Meridian 12

Coal City 20, Peotone 0

Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 3

Conant 31, New Trier 6

Corliss 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Crete-Monee 35, Harvey Thornton 28

Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 14

Decatur St. Teresa 28, Tuscola 12

Deerfield 16, Schaumburg 13

Downs Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 6

DuQuoin 49, Carterville 19

Dunlap 28, Washington 21

Durand/Pecatonica 10, Orangeville 0

Edwardsville 42, Alton 14

Effingham 49, Mahomet-Seymour 7

Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 28

Fairfield 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Farmington 34, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 7

Fieldcrest 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

Forreston 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Freeport (Aquin) 39, East Dubuque 7

Fremd 19, Evanston Township 15

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Mendota 6

Glenbard West 49, Addison Trail 0

Grant 32, Grayslake Central 14

Greenfield-Northwestern 20, Winchester (West Central) 6

Greenville 40, Hillsboro 8

Hall 35, Erie/Prophetstown 0

Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 24

Hillcrest 36, Bremen 13

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lockport 0

Huntley 21, Cary-Grove 14

Illinois Valley Central 35, Champaign St. Thomas More 14

Jacksonville 31, Normal University 19

Joliet Catholic 49, Fenwick 14

Kaneland 42, Sandwich 14

Kankakee 48, Macomb 0

Kirkland Hiawatha 40, Rockford Christian 14

LaSalle-Peru 11, Rochelle 0

Lakes Community 20, Grayslake North 7

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20, Milledgeville 12

Lapeer, Mich. 42, Normal Community 8

Lemont 40, Oak Forest 0

Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 14

Lincoln 31, Charleston 13

Lisle 42, Herscher 10

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Westchester St. Joseph 0

Marion 26, Cahokia 20

Marshall 20, Robinson 14

Martinsville 48, Union (Dugger), Ind. 0

Mascoutah 36, Highland 33

McHenry 20, Algonquin (Jacobs) 10

Metamora 21, Bartonville (Limestone) 13

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 62, Danville Schlarman 28

Minooka 47, Joliet Central 0

Momence 19, Gilman Iroquois West 13

Morris 43, Plano 0

Morrison 24, Fulton 0

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Warrensburg-Latham 14

Mt. Zion 50, Mattoon 7

Mundelein 17, Waukegan 0

Naperville Central 42, Metea Valley 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 30

Naperville North 31, Waubonsie Valley 28

Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14

New Berlin 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 7

Niles Notre Dame 28, Providence 7

Normal West 31, Bloomington 16

North-Mac 26, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 10

Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 0

Oswego 37, Plainfield East 6

Oswego East 28, Plainfield South 0

Pana 37, Carlinville 19

Paris 51, Red Hill 30

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Seneca 18

Pekin 20, Morton 6

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Peoria Manual 26

Peoria Notre Dame 28, Richwoods 0

Phillips 54, Raby 0

Plainfield North 42, Plainfield Central 0

Prairie Ridge 56, Dundee-Crown 0

Princeton 44, Orion 0

Prospect 40, Highland Park 12

Quincy Notre Dame 76, Warsaw West Hancock 6

Rich East 39, Thornridge 12

Richmond-Burton 44, Harvard 0

Riverdale 34, Rockridge 33

Rochester 43, Decatur MacArthur 0

Rockford Lutheran 28, Winnebago 13

Rolling Meadows 52, Niles West 0

Rushville-Industry 8, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Springfield 21

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Springfield Southeast 21

Salem 46, Red Bud 20

Sandburg 30, Stagg 6

Senn 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 22

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 36, Eldorado 16

Shelbyville 56, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 40

Shepard 45, Evergreen Park 17

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 34, Westville 13

South Elgin 63, Streamwood 0

Sparta 30, Pinckneyville 19

Springfield 31, Springfield Lanphier 7

St. Charles North 31, Geneva 6

St. Edward 35, Elmwood Park 34

Staunton 48, Litchfield 16

Sterling Newman 50, Bureau Valley 7

Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0

Stockton 26, Galena 0

Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13

Sycamore 44, Ottawa 0

Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0

Thornwood 47, Rich Central 6

Tinley Park 41, Oak Lawn Community 6

Tolono Unity 20, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Tremont 25, LeRoy 6

Tri-County 41, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 8

Triad 44, Waterloo 14

Watseka (coop) 40, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Watseka/St. Anne Co-op 40, Oblong 0

West Frankfort 40, Harrisburg 14

Westinghouse 20, Chicago (Lane) 7

Williamsville 43, Maroa-Forsyth 41

Willowbrook 42, Leyden 7

Wilmington 51, Manteno 28

York 17, Lyons 3

Yorkville 12, Joliet West 9

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/