Abingdon 32, Illini West (Carthage) 22
Andrew 17, Lincoln Way West 7
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 28, Aledo (Mercer County) 0
Antioch 41, Wauconda 7
Arcola 36, ALAH 7
Argenta-Oreana 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14
Athens 76, Riverton 12
Auburn 63, Pleasant Plains 21
Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Romeoville 17
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Chicago Christian 6
Beardstown 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24
Belvidere North 35, Belvidere 0
Benton 21, Herrin 3
Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville Jersey 14
Bogan 6, Harper 0
Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0
Breese Mater Dei 25, Freeburg 14
Brother Rice 17, Marist 14
Buffalo Grove 51, Niles North 29
Byron 45, Oregon 7
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 35, Stark County 20
Camp Point Central 55, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 6
Casey-Westfield 21, Flora 7
Champaign Central 32, Urbana 6
Chatham Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 6
Chester 33, Hamilton County 13
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 36, Clemente 6
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 20, Rich South 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 17, Loyola 14
Clifton Central 50, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 24
Clinton 25, Macon Meridian 12
Coal City 20, Peotone 0
Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 3
Conant 31, New Trier 6
Corliss 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0
Crete-Monee 35, Harvey Thornton 28
Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 14
Decatur St. Teresa 28, Tuscola 12
Deerfield 16, Schaumburg 13
Downs Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 6
DuQuoin 49, Carterville 19
Dunlap 28, Washington 21
Durand/Pecatonica 10, Orangeville 0
Edwardsville 42, Alton 14
Effingham 49, Mahomet-Seymour 7
Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0
Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 20, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 28
Fairfield 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Farmington 34, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 7
Fieldcrest 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
Forreston 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
Freeport (Aquin) 39, East Dubuque 7
Fremd 19, Evanston Township 15
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Mendota 6
Glenbard West 49, Addison Trail 0
Grant 32, Grayslake Central 14
Greenfield-Northwestern 20, Winchester (West Central) 6
Greenville 40, Hillsboro 8
Hall 35, Erie/Prophetstown 0
Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 24
Hillcrest 36, Bremen 13
Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lockport 0
Huntley 21, Cary-Grove 14
Illinois Valley Central 35, Champaign St. Thomas More 14
Jacksonville 31, Normal University 19
Joliet Catholic 49, Fenwick 14
Kaneland 42, Sandwich 14
Kankakee 48, Macomb 0
Kirkland Hiawatha 40, Rockford Christian 14
LaSalle-Peru 11, Rochelle 0
Lakes Community 20, Grayslake North 7
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 20, Milledgeville 12
Lapeer, Mich. 42, Normal Community 8
Lemont 40, Oak Forest 0
Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 14
Lincoln 31, Charleston 13
Lisle 42, Herscher 10
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Westchester St. Joseph 0
Marion 26, Cahokia 20
Marshall 20, Robinson 14
Martinsville 48, Union (Dugger), Ind. 0
Mascoutah 36, Highland 33
McHenry 20, Algonquin (Jacobs) 10
Metamora 21, Bartonville (Limestone) 13
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 62, Danville Schlarman 28
Minooka 47, Joliet Central 0
Momence 19, Gilman Iroquois West 13
Morris 43, Plano 0
Morrison 24, Fulton 0
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Mt. Zion 50, Mattoon 7
Mundelein 17, Waukegan 0
Naperville Central 42, Metea Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 30
Naperville North 31, Waubonsie Valley 28
Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14
New Berlin 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 7
Niles Notre Dame 28, Providence 7
Normal West 31, Bloomington 16
North-Mac 26, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 10
Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 0
Oswego 37, Plainfield East 6
Oswego East 28, Plainfield South 0
Pana 37, Carlinville 19
Paris 51, Red Hill 30
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Seneca 18
Pekin 20, Morton 6
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Peoria Manual 26
Peoria Notre Dame 28, Richwoods 0
Phillips 54, Raby 0
Plainfield North 42, Plainfield Central 0
Prairie Ridge 56, Dundee-Crown 0
Princeton 44, Orion 0
Prospect 40, Highland Park 12
Quincy Notre Dame 76, Warsaw West Hancock 6
Rich East 39, Thornridge 12
Richmond-Burton 44, Harvard 0
Riverdale 34, Rockridge 33
Rochester 43, Decatur MacArthur 0
Rockford Lutheran 28, Winnebago 13
Rolling Meadows 52, Niles West 0
Rushville-Industry 8, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Springfield 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Springfield Southeast 21
Salem 46, Red Bud 20
Sandburg 30, Stagg 6
Senn 34, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 22
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 36, Eldorado 16
Shelbyville 56, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 40
Shepard 45, Evergreen Park 17
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 34, Westville 13
South Elgin 63, Streamwood 0
Sparta 30, Pinckneyville 19
Springfield 31, Springfield Lanphier 7
St. Charles North 31, Geneva 6
St. Edward 35, Elmwood Park 34
Staunton 48, Litchfield 16
Sterling Newman 50, Bureau Valley 7
Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0
Stockton 26, Galena 0
Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13
Sycamore 44, Ottawa 0
Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0
Thornwood 47, Rich Central 6
Tinley Park 41, Oak Lawn Community 6
Tolono Unity 20, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Tremont 25, LeRoy 6
Tri-County 41, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 8
Triad 44, Waterloo 14
Watseka (coop) 40, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
Watseka/St. Anne Co-op 40, Oblong 0
West Frankfort 40, Harrisburg 14
Westinghouse 20, Chicago (Lane) 7
Williamsville 43, Maroa-Forsyth 41
Willowbrook 42, Leyden 7
Wilmington 51, Manteno 28
York 17, Lyons 3
Yorkville 12, Joliet West 9
