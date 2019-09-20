PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 49, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 13
Akr. Manchester 42, Loudonville 7
Alliance Marlington 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19
Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Anna 48, St. Henry 7
Ansonia 48, Bradford 7
Avon Lake 49, Westlake 0
Beachwood 48, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Beaver Eastern 45, Manchester 6
Bethel-Tate 41, Batavia 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 37, Southington Chalker 6
Bowling Green 42, Maumee 21
Brookville 28, Eaton 21
Bucyrus Wynford 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Belmont Union Local 6
Campbell Memorial 24, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Can. McKinley 41, Green 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3
Carey 21, Sycamore Mohawk 6
Casstown Miami E. 41, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12
Castalia Margaretta 55, Lakeside Danbury 0
Centerville 49, Miamisburg 14
Chagrin Falls 45, Painesville Harvey 6
Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, Eastlake N. 7
Chardon NDCL 38, Canfield 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 45, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Piketon 7
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Woodward 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Walton-Verona, Ky. 7
Cin. La Salle 37, Day. Dunbar 7
Cin. Turpin 40, Cin. West Clermont 7
Cin. Withrow 39, Loveland 0
Cin. Wyoming 55, Reading 7
Clarkson North, Ontario 32, Lorain 22
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Blanchester 3
Cle. Glenville 51, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. John Marshall 15, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Lincoln W. 32, Cle. Rhodes 0
Columbiana Crestview 49, Newton Falls 14
Convoy Crestview 48, Delphos Jefferson 6
Dalton 29, Creston Norwayne 14
Day. Christian 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Dola Hardin Northern 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Crooksville 0
E. Liverpool 26, Lisbon Beaver 7
Edgerton 42, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Cory-Rawson 7
Franklin 35, Monroe 7
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Galion 38, Caledonia River Valley 6
Genoa Area 29, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Gibsonburg 31, Tiffin Calvert 14
Goshen 50, Norwood 7
Hamilton Badin 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7
Hamilton New Miami 27, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 18
Hannibal River 34, Magnolia, W.Va. 14
Hicksville 38, Defiance Ayersville 0
Hillsboro 14, Williamsburg 9
Howard E. Knox 40, Sparta Highland 9
Hubbard 22, Struthers 16
Huron 35, Tol. Waite 0
Independence 33, Brooklyn 12
Ironton 10, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 7
Jackson 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Jamestown Greeneview 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Kirtland 31, Cuyahoga Hts. 0
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Middletown 9
Lisbon David Anderson 26, E. Palestine 7
Lucas 43, Troy Christian 0
Lucasville Valley 55, Circleville 14
Macedonia Nordonia 38, Twinsburg 10
Madison 24, Willoughby S. 21
Madonna, W.Va. 34, Vienna Mathews 0
Mansfield Sr. 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Marietta 21, Ripley, W.Va. 14
Massillon Jackson 27, Massillon Perry 14
Mayfield 48, Lyndhurst Brush 6
Mechanicsburg 51, Cedarville 7
Mentor 73, Elyria 0
Metamora Evergreen 14, Swanton 10
Middletown Madison Senior 41, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Milton-Union 47, Day. Northridge 8
Mt. Gilead 24, Danville 7
N. Can. Hoover 56, Can. Glenoak 21
New Middletown Spring. 49, Lowellville 0
Niles McKinley 34, Jefferson Area 0
Northwood 52, Edon 12
Norwalk 38, Milan Edison 6
Oberlin Firelands 45, Columbia Station Columbia 6
Olmsted Falls 56, N. Ridgeville 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Lima Bath 6
Oxford Talawanda 29, New Richmond 6
Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 15
Perry 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Piqua 29, Sidney 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Urbana 14
Poland Seminary 27, Canfield S. Range 7
Port Clinton 42, Tol. Bowsher 8
Rittman 41, Smithville 20
Sandusky Perkins 49, Vermilion 7
Shelby 42, Ontario 7
Sherwood Fairview 54, Antwerp 0
Southeastern 28, Williamsport Westfall 16
Spring. NE 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
St. Marys Memorial 24, Van Wert 14
Streetsboro 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Thornville Sheridan 14, Logan 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Stryker 0
Tol. St. Francis 39, Fremont Ross 7
Tontogany Otsego 43, Elmore Woodmore 13
Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. NW 0
Trotwood-Madison 24, Kettering Fairmont 15
Troy 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, Tipp City Bethel 20
W. Jefferson 48, S. Charleston SE 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Malvern 6
W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 8
Warren Harding 10, Austintown Fitch 7
Wauseon 14, Bryan 7
Wickliffe 49, Gates Mills Hawken 7
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Rayland Buckeye 6
Wooster 54, Mansfield Madison 21
Xenia 42, Riverside Stebbins 0
Zanesville 49, Warsaw River View 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd. to Sep 21st.
