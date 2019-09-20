PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 49, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 13

Akr. Manchester 42, Loudonville 7

Alliance Marlington 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Anna 48, St. Henry 7

Ansonia 48, Bradford 7

Avon Lake 49, Westlake 0

Beachwood 48, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Beaver Eastern 45, Manchester 6

Bethel-Tate 41, Batavia 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 37, Southington Chalker 6

Bowling Green 42, Maumee 21

Brookville 28, Eaton 21

Bucyrus Wynford 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Belmont Union Local 6

Campbell Memorial 24, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Can. McKinley 41, Green 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3

Carey 21, Sycamore Mohawk 6

Casstown Miami E. 41, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12

Castalia Margaretta 55, Lakeside Danbury 0

Centerville 49, Miamisburg 14

Chagrin Falls 45, Painesville Harvey 6

Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, Eastlake N. 7

Chardon NDCL 38, Canfield 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 45, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Piketon 7

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Woodward 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Walton-Verona, Ky. 7

Cin. La Salle 37, Day. Dunbar 7

Cin. Turpin 40, Cin. West Clermont 7

Cin. Withrow 39, Loveland 0

Cin. Wyoming 55, Reading 7

Clarkson North, Ontario 32, Lorain 22

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Blanchester 3

Cle. Glenville 51, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. John Marshall 15, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Lincoln W. 32, Cle. Rhodes 0

Columbiana Crestview 49, Newton Falls 14

Convoy Crestview 48, Delphos Jefferson 6

Dalton 29, Creston Norwayne 14

Day. Christian 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Dola Hardin Northern 21, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 42, Crooksville 0

E. Liverpool 26, Lisbon Beaver 7

Edgerton 42, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Cory-Rawson 7

Franklin 35, Monroe 7

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Galion 38, Caledonia River Valley 6

Genoa Area 29, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Gibsonburg 31, Tiffin Calvert 14

Goshen 50, Norwood 7

Hamilton Badin 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7

Hamilton New Miami 27, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 18

Hannibal River 34, Magnolia, W.Va. 14

Hicksville 38, Defiance Ayersville 0

Hillsboro 14, Williamsburg 9

Howard E. Knox 40, Sparta Highland 9

Hubbard 22, Struthers 16

Huron 35, Tol. Waite 0

Independence 33, Brooklyn 12

Ironton 10, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 7

Jackson 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Jamestown Greeneview 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Kirtland 31, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Middletown 9

Lisbon David Anderson 26, E. Palestine 7

Lucas 43, Troy Christian 0

Lucasville Valley 55, Circleville 14

Macedonia Nordonia 38, Twinsburg 10

Madison 24, Willoughby S. 21

Madonna, W.Va. 34, Vienna Mathews 0

Mansfield Sr. 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Marietta 21, Ripley, W.Va. 14

Massillon Jackson 27, Massillon Perry 14

Mayfield 48, Lyndhurst Brush 6

Mechanicsburg 51, Cedarville 7

Mentor 73, Elyria 0

Metamora Evergreen 14, Swanton 10

Middletown Madison Senior 41, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Milton-Union 47, Day. Northridge 8

Mt. Gilead 24, Danville 7

N. Can. Hoover 56, Can. Glenoak 21

New Middletown Spring. 49, Lowellville 0

Niles McKinley 34, Jefferson Area 0

Northwood 52, Edon 12

Norwalk 38, Milan Edison 6

Oberlin Firelands 45, Columbia Station Columbia 6

Olmsted Falls 56, N. Ridgeville 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Lima Bath 6

Oxford Talawanda 29, New Richmond 6

Peninsula Woodridge 40, Akr. Springfield 15

Perry 56, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Piqua 29, Sidney 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Urbana 14

Poland Seminary 27, Canfield S. Range 7

Port Clinton 42, Tol. Bowsher 8

Rittman 41, Smithville 20

Sandusky Perkins 49, Vermilion 7

Shelby 42, Ontario 7

Sherwood Fairview 54, Antwerp 0

Southeastern 28, Williamsport Westfall 16

Spring. NE 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

St. Marys Memorial 24, Van Wert 14

Streetsboro 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Thornville Sheridan 14, Logan 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Stryker 0

Tol. St. Francis 39, Fremont Ross 7

Tontogany Otsego 43, Elmore Woodmore 13

Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. NW 0

Trotwood-Madison 24, Kettering Fairmont 15

Troy 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, Tipp City Bethel 20

W. Jefferson 48, S. Charleston SE 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Malvern 6

W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 8

Warren Harding 10, Austintown Fitch 7

Wauseon 14, Bryan 7

Wickliffe 49, Gates Mills Hawken 7

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Rayland Buckeye 6

Wooster 54, Mansfield Madison 21

Xenia 42, Riverside Stebbins 0

Zanesville 49, Warsaw River View 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd. to Sep 21st.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/