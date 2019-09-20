Former sheriff’s deputy convicted of workers’ comp fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Zanesville man and former county deputy sheriff must reimburse the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation nearly $235,000 in restitution following his felony conviction for workers’ compensation fraud Monday in a Franklin County courtroom.

A judge ordered Gregory A. Fitzer, 56, to pay BWC $211,536 in restitution and $23,187 in investigative costs after Fitzer pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of workers’ compensation fraud. She also ordered the former Muskingum County deputy sheriff to serve four years of probation in lieu of a year in jail.

“Our investigators found Mr. Fitzer knowingly and with fraudulent intent deceived our agency and his physicians in order to receive disability benefits,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud.

Acting on a tip, BWC’s Special Investigations Department discovered Fitzer worked as a process server and investigator for several law firms in and around Zanesville from January 2007 to March 2016 while collecting disability benefits from BWC. The investigation, which included surveillance, multiple interviews and a review of bank and employment records, also found he worked as a truck driver and laborer for a local retailer