Chamber Promoting Hiring Event at Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Ohio Means Jobs Muskingum County and WHIZ Media Group to promote a hiring event, Wednesday, October 2 at Colony Square Mall.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The job fair will be held at the Colony Square Mall on Wednesday, October 2 and what we’re reaching out today is we need area businesses that are hiring for jobs in Muskingum County,” says Dana Matz, Chamber Executive Director.

Matz says anyone needing resume assistance can contact Ohio Means Jobs at (740) 454-6211.

“The businesses will need to come prepared to offer jobs, to do interviews. The interviewees, what they need to do is they need to be prepared, they need to bring resumes, they need to come dressed and looking for a job and present themselves in a manner to the local hiring entities that will make them top candidates,” he adds. “Whether these are folks that are new to the community, just out of school or looking to change their careers, they need to come check out the hiring event.”

Matz tells WHIZ News in 2018, there were forty companies attending the Chamber’s job event to publicize their openings.

