FRIDAY 9/20:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower/Thunder. Warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Thunder. Warmer. Low 62

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower/Thunder. Touch Warmer. High 86

An isolated shower/thunder chance will be with us this afternoon especially, with otherwise partly sunny skies across SE Ohio. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

An isolated shower/thunder chance will linger into the overnight, with lows in the lower 60s.

Warmer temperatures will continue for the weekend as we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Isolated rain chances will linger into the weekend as well.

A cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. Cooler air will move in behind the front, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

