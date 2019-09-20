12 area residents featured in “60 Strong” Calendar

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio--A group of baby boomers are proving that age is just a number and that 60 is the new “40” in Southeast Ohio.



12 area residents were selected to be included in an exclusive 2020 calendar by a panel of celebrity judges . The winners were chosen because they exemplify how life after 60 can be a positive, vibrant and active time. Each has a different story to tell – from overcoming addiction to competing in an iron man.

The winners are as follows:

Shana Altier, Corning

Randy Bradley, Cambridge

Jon Cannon, Zanesville

Denise Fairall, Zanesville

Linda Friel, Zanesville

Mary Kitzig, Zanesville

Pauline Pletcher, New Lexington

Jan Ramer, Zanesville

Jim Scott, Dresden

Yan Sun, Zanesville

Steve Theodosopoulos, Cambridge

Marcia Thompson, Zanesville

The Southeast Ohio 60 Strong calendar, which is sponsored by Trusted Senior Care Advantage, features the winners in front of area landmarks.

The calendar will be available for purchase online at www.trustedseniorcareadvantage.com in late October and sales will benefit the Area Agency on Aging.