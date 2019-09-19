Zanesville Fire Department raises over $12,000 for M.D.A

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Fire Department recently held their 65th Annual Fill The Boot, and this year was by far the biggest yet.

Zanesville Firefighter, Chad Brock set a goal of $10,000 to match last years goal, however they raised over $12,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Brock said the community support never fails to amaze him.

“Well, it is great to see the support from the community. When I first started out, we were hitting around 3,000 or 4,000 and just each year we have gotten more. Last year I wanted a goal of 10,000, we hit that and that is a pretty big goal so I was just hoping to maintain that ten and we went above and beyond that this year,” said Brock.

Local M.D.A Executive Director, Pat Cusick said the firefighter all around the nation do so much for the organization.

“The relationship between the International Association of Firefighters and M.D.A is like something I have never seen before. It goes beyond a partnership and fundraising to where it feels like family. This has been a partnership that has lasted 65 years. This is the 65th anniversary of Fill The Boot. In that time the International Association of Firefighters has raised over 650 million dollars to support M.D.A,” said Cusick.

Both Brock and Cusick would like to thank the community for all of their continued support throughout the years.