Texas governor to speak at T. Boone Pickens’ Dallas funeral

Sports
Associated Press8

DALLAS (AP) — Speakers at a funeral in Dallas for T. Boone Pickens will include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The service for family and friends will be Thursday afternoon at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The public can view the service from a hall in the church and it will be livestreamed on Pickens’ website .

The brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts died Sept. 11 at the age of 91 at his Dallas home.

There will be a public memorial Sept. 25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at his alma mater, Oklahoma State University. Pickens donated hundreds of millions of dollars to OSU.

A message Pickens wrote before his death was posted online Wednesday. He recalled lessons he’d learned throughout his life.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Saudi owner of Sheffield United discusses Bin Laden links

Associated Press

Alleged hacker faces 154 charges in Football Leaks case

Associated Press

Giorgi upsets Stephens at Pan Pacific Open

Associated Press