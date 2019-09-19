Mystics’ versatile forward Elena Delle Donne named WNBA MVP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has been named 2019 WNBA MVP in a near-unanimous vote.

Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago.

The Mystics went 26-5 with Delle Donne in the starting lineup and lead the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their semifinal series. Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line.

Delle Done became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, over 40% from 3-point territory and over 90% from the free throw line.

Washington hosts Las Vegas in Game 2 on Thursday night.

