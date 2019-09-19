Gorsuch Fitness Trail Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The beautiful Gorsuch Fitness Trail on the Genesis Hospital campus has reopened after being revitalized.

The mile long trail was celebrated Thursday afternoon, and Genesis Volunteers, President Bob LaPrad said on a nice day over 100 community members will use the trail. Laprad added the trail has three rubberized layers that add grip and make it a more comfortable walking experience.

“Well, we are having a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of the fitness trail. Basically, it has been since 2006, the last resurfacing that took place and we thought it was time to upgrade and improve the trail,” said LaPrad.

The trail is open for anyone in the community to enjoy. Genesis Healthcare Foundation Executive Director, Jerry Nolder said the volunteers worked very hard to get the funds to make the repaving possible, and it is a great facility for people to come out and enjoy.

“It is all about the health of our community. When you think about the hospital grounds here, this is a gift from the hospital to the community, allowing them to come out and exercise, be healthy. The new trail has three layers of latex on it that helps your joints,” said Nolder.

The Genesis community hopes you come out to enjoy the nicely landscaped, well kept Gorsuch Fitness Trail.