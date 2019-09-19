Chattanooga extends coach Lamont Paris’ deal by 2 years

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has extended coach Lamont Paris’ contract by two years through the 2024-25 season going into his third season of his original deal.

Athletic director Mark Wharton announced the extension Thursday.

Chattanooga won 88 games over four seasons before Paris took over a team that had just graduated six seniors, including two starters and the leading scorer. Now Paris has a roster that has 400 career games together, including 183 starts.

Paris was hired by the Mocs after being an assistant coach at Wisconsin.

